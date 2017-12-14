Tigers swim squads host Whippets, Indians

GALION — The Shelby Whippets and the Mount Gilead Indians were at the Galion YMCA for a swim meet with the hosting Galion Tigers on Wednesday, December 13.

Galion’s boys won the meet with 120 points to defeat Mount Gilead (33) and Shelby (32). On the girls side, it was the Lady Whippets capturing the win with 98 points, defeating Galion (66) and Mount Gilead (24).

The boys team swept the relay events on the day, starting with the team of Caleb Strack, Luke Eisnaugle, Clay Karnes and Sam Rigdon winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:49.00. In the 200-freestyle relay, the group of Ben Alstadt, Eisnaugle, Karnes and Rigdon won with a time of 1:36.38. Alec Dicus, Alstadt, Strack and Weston Rose rounded out the victories, earning first in the 400-free relay with a time of 3:46.94.

Other boys relay placements were: Alstadt, Braxton Tate, Dicus and Rose- 2nd, 200-medley; Isaac Niedermier, Chris Amick, Wyatt Enders and Drew Owens- 3rd, 200-free and 2nd, 400-free.

Karnes, Rigdon, Dicus and Strack also won individual events on the day for the Tigers.

Karnes had a pair of victories in the 200-free (1:58.63) and the 100-butterfly (58.68). Rigdon was also a double winner, swimming to first in the 50-free (23.54) and the 100-free (53.85). Dicus won the 500-free with a time of 5:25.37 and Strack took first in the 100-back in 58.95.

Other boys individual placements for Galion were: Rose- 3rd, 200-free and 2nd, 100-free; Eisnaugle- 2nd, 200-individual medley and 2nd, 100-breast; Strack- 2nd, 50-free; Amick- 4th, 100-fly; Tate- 2nd, 500-free and 3rd, 100-breast and Alstadt- 5th, 100-back.

For the girls, the relay squad of Allison DeNero, Sari Conner, Elise Barnhart and Danielle Schneider won the 200-free relay with a time of 1:59.49 over Mount Gilead (2:07.63). Schneider would also pick up the Lady Tigers only individual event win, taking the top spot in the 500-free with a finishing time of 7:11.51.

Other girls relay placements were: Ashleigh Wright, Conner, DeNero and Barnhart- 2nd, 200-medley; Bri Streib, Harmony Lohr, Kaitlin Kuehlman and Allison Bauer- 4th, 200-free; Wright, Streib, Lohr and Bauer- 2nd, 400-free.

Lady Tigers individual placements were: Conner- 2nd, 200-free and 2nd, 100-breast; Schneider- 3rd, 200-free; Wright- 3rd, 200-IM and 3rd, 100-back; DeNero- 3rd, 50-free and 3rd, 100-free; Barnhart- 4th, 50-free; Streib- 6th, 100-free; Lohr- 4th, 100-back and Kuehlman- 4th, 100-breast.

The Tigers will be at the Ned Reeb Invite on Saturday, December 16. On Monday, December 18, they will be right back at it as they travel to the Bucyrus YMCA for a quad-meet with the hosting Redmen, along with Madison and Upper Sandusky.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

