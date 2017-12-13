Lady Tigers can’t tame the Lady Wildcats

GALION — The North Union Lady Wildcats were in Galion on Tuesday, December 12 for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash on the Lady Tigers home floor.

Unfortunately, the visitors proved to be too strong and extended Galion’s losing streak to five games with an 59-23 win. After the defeat, the Lady Tigers fall to 2-5 overall on the season and 0-4 within the MOAC. North Union is now 4-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

Galion was held scoreless throughout the entire first quarter and went into halftime trailing by a score of 29-3. While offensive production picked up in the second half, the Lady ‘Cats thwarted any comeback hopes by tacking on 30 additional points in the third and the fourth quarters.

Gabby Kaple turned in a 12-point performance for the home team on Tuesday to go along with three rebounds, a block and four steals. Gracie Groves chipped in four points, two rebounds and a block and Julie Clouse added three points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals. Kelsey Hoffman and Morgan Kimble rounded out the scoring for the Lady Tigers with two points apiece.

Other Galion stats on Tuesday were: Team- 6/30 from the interior, 3/14 from the perimeter, 2/8 from the free-throw line, 18 rebounds (8O, 10D), 3 assists, 3 blocks, 10 steals and 22 turnovers; Hoffman- 2 steals; Kimble- 4 rebounds; Mykenzie Debord- 1 rebound, 1 assist; Emily Sedmak- 1 assist; Teresa House- 1 rebound, 2 steals; Maddie Harmon- 1 rebound and Alexis Chaplin- 3 rebounds, 1 block.

The Lady Tigers will host the Clear Fork Lady Colts on Friday, December 15 before heading to St. Peter’s High School on Saturday to compete in the Richland Source Challenge.

Marion Harding 81, Galion 33

MARION — Last Saturday, December 9 the Galion Lady Tigers traveled to Marion and met up with the Prexies in MOAC play.

Harding would use a big opening quarter of 28 points to set the tone for the game and would win in a lopsided affair over Galion; 81-33.

The Prexies led at the half by a score of 48-14 and kept their foot on the gas to cruise to the conference victory.

Galion would have two players finish in double figures for the weekend contest. Kaple finished the game with 13 points in addition to five rebounds, three assists and a steal. Clouse turned in 10 points for the visitors, as well as a rebound and a block. Groves chimed in with eight points and three rebounds and teammate Chaplin finished up the Galion scoring with two points, as well as two boards and a steal.

Other Lady Tigers stats at Harding were: Team- 6/25 from inside, 4/11 from outside, 9/16 free throws, 17 rebounds (6O, 11D), 3 assists, 1 block, 2 steals and 18 turnovers; Debord- 4 rebounds; Maranna White and Kimble- 1 rebound apiece.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

