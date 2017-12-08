Knights wrestle their way to two wins

GALION — The Northmor Golden Knights wrestling squad opened their season on Wednesday, December 6 with a home tri-meet against the Mansfield Senior Tygers and the Upper Sandusky Rams.

Northmor wrestled to a pair of wins on the afternoon, defeating the Tygers 60-28 and the Rams 46-36.

Gavin Ramos (132), Aaron Kitts (138), Conan (145) and Conor (152) Becker and Tony Martinez (160) would finish the day with two wins to lead the way for the home Knights.

Ramos, Conor Becker and Martinez all picked up victories via two pinfalls while Kitts and Conan Becker snagged a pinfall and a Major Decision apiece.

The Golden Knights would have six wrestlers finish with a 1-1 record against their opponents.

Dale Brocwell (106), Manny Heilman (113), Austin Amens (126), Kyle Price (170), Austin Wheeler (won at 182, lost at 195) and Tyson Moore picked up one win for the day for the home squad.

Northmor had to forfeit matches at the 120-pound class and at the 220-pound class. In the 195-pound match against the Tygers, both teams would forfeit, as well as in the 220-pound class.

The Golden Knights will be back at it, again at home, next Wednesday, December 13. Northmor will play host to the River Valley Vikings, the Ontario Warriors and the Ridgedale Rockets.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

