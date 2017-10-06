Knights volleyball continues to roll

GALION — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights hosted the Mount Gilead Lady Indians on Thursday evening for their final home game of the 2017 regular season.

Since being defeated by Highland back on September 19, Northmor has now won five matches in a row, defeating Mount Gilead in three sets; 25-7, 25-13, 25-12. Overall, the Knights improve to 17-1 for the year and are sitting at 11-1 within the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

Offensive stats for Northmor: Jordyn Zoll- 24 assists; Caitlin Thebeault- 9 assists, 10/10 hitting for 5 kills; Anna Donner- 27/28 hitting for 12 kills; Leslie Brubaker- 13/16 hitting for 6 kills and Kelsie Fike- 4 kills.

Serving stats for the Lady Knights: Zoll- 12/13, 2 aces; Donner- 23/23, 3 aces and Fike- 15/16, 4 aces.

Defensive stats for the home team: Zoll- 7 digs, block; Thebeault- 7 digs; Donner- 8 digs; Brubaker- 4 blocks; Cristianna Boggs- 7 digs; Hanna Bentley and Hope Miracle- 1 block apiece.

Northmor has three road games remaining in the regular season with two of them within the KMAC. On Tuesday, October 10, the Knights will be at Centerburg to face the Lady Trojans. The Bishop Ready squad will host the Lady Golden Knights on Wednesday in a non-league contest. A match that could determine the KMAC champion will take place in Sparta on Thursday, October 12 as Northmor will clash with the currently undefeated Highland Lady Scots.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

