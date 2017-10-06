Tigers tennis has one moving on to districts

LEXINGTON — On Thursday, October 5, the Galion Lady Tigers tennis team was set to begin their postseason march at Shelby High School. Due to inclement weather, the matches were moved to the Lakewood Racquet Club in Lexington.

After the first day of the sectional tournament, the undefeated, Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference champion Lady Tigers have just one player that will be in action at the district tourney next week.

Kayley Gimbel played her way to a district berth on Thursday, winning her three matches for the day.

First up for Gimbel on the day was a competitor from Clear Fork. Kayley had no issues in the opening round bout, winning easily; 6-0, 6-0. In her second match of the day, Gimbel continued to show her dominance, defeating a girl from the St. Peter’s Lady Spartans; 6-1, 6-0. The final match of the day was a familiar opponent from Ontario for Gimbel. For the fourth time this season, Kayley defeated her Lady Warriors opponent by a score of 6-1, 6-1 to secure the district advancement. Gimbel will be back in action on Saturday, as the top four players at the sectional meet play to determine their seeds for the district tournament in Bowling Green. Kayley is currently 26-3 overall in 2017.

Katherine Talbott had an impressive day with two wins to just one loss. In her opening round match-up, she defeated a a girl from Bucyrus; 6-0, 6-1. In the second round, Talbott picked up her second win, defeating a Willard girl; 6-1, 1-6, 6-1. Katherine saw her perfect season come to an end in the third round when she was defeated by the fourth seeded girl from Edison; 1-6, 1-6. Katherine finishes her 2017 campaign with a record of 27-1.

Jalyn Oswald had a tough draw and faced the number one seeded player from St. Pete’s and suffered a 2-6, 2-6 loss that eliminated her from further competition. With the defeat, Jalyn finishes the season at 25-1.

The first doubles tandem of Danielle Schneider and Kiersten Gifford started the day by defeating the Clear Fork team that had defeated them twice this season; 6-3, 6-4. In their second round match, Schneider and Gifford defeated their Crestline opponents; 6-1, 6-0 before being ousted from the tourney by a Willard duo; 2-6, 1-6. Danielle and Kiersten finish the season with a 13-10 record.

Katie Baughn and Elli Chandler received a first round bye, only to be defeated in the second round by a St. Peter’s duo; 7-6 (tie break 7-5), 2-6, 5-7. Katie and Elli wrap the fall of 2017 with a 21-4 record.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/10/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-4.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048