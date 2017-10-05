Galion spikers MOAC streak snapped

ONTARIO — On Wednesday the Galion Lady Tigers volleyball team headed to Ontario for a much anticipated match-up with Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foe, the Ontario Lady Warriors. Both Galion and Ontario are part of a three-way battle for a conference championship.

It took all five sets, which also needed a few extra points for the Lady Tigers to drop their first league match of the year; 25-18, 21-25, 20-25, 25-13, 15-17. Galion’s record is now 15-6 overall and 12-1 in MOAC play. Ontario improves to 16-4 overall and 11-2 in league play. The other team involved at the top of the league, the Pleasant Lady Spartans, are 10-2 in the league.

In the marathon match, Galion’s defense recorded 92 total digs and nine blocks.

Jaden Ivy racked up a total of 26 digs on the night to add to her one assisted block. Marisa Gwinner finished the night with five solo blocks and four assisted blocks for a total of nine to go along with three digs. Kayla Hardy assisted on a block and had 12 digs while Kasidee Sinclair earned a solo block to accompany 16 digs for the contest.

Other defensive stats for Galion were: Abby Foust- 17 digs; Nicole Thomas- 9 digs; Samantha Comer- 6 digs and Kate Schieber- 3 digs. The Lady Tigers finished with eight receiving errors (71/79) against Ontario.

As for the serve, the Tigers had three players in double-digit points.

Hardy led the way for Galion, going 23/24 en route to 15 points and an ace. Thomas finished at a perfect 19/19 clip with 11 points and a pair of aces. Foust also earned 11 points on 19/20 serving while also snagging an ace. Sinclair had Galion’s fifth ace on the night, going 14/15 serving and notching nine points.

Other serving stats for the Tigers were: Ivy- 11/13, 4 points; Schieber- 12/12, 2 points.

Comer and Gwinner would lead the Galion attack at Ontario, earning 25 and 24 kills, respectively. Hardy was the primary ball handler for the Lady Tigers, finishing the night at 148/153 to earn 59 assists on the evening.

Other offensive stats for the visitors were: Team- 67 kills, 63 assists; Sinclair- 9 kills, assist; Ivy- 8 kills; Gillian Miller- kill and Foust- 3 assists.

With just one game remaining in league play, the Galion Lady Tigers have clinched at least a share of the MOAC title.

The scenario that lies ahead is this: Pleasant plays at Clear Fork on Thursday night and hosts Ontario on Tuesday, October 10. The Lady Warriors final game of the conference season is the match at Pleasant. Both Pleasant and Ontario already have two league defeats apiece. If Galion defeats Buckeye Valley (at home) on Tuesday, October 10, they will be outright MOAC champs. If Galion were to lose, they would share the title with either the Lady Warriors or the Lady Spartans.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

