Three area teams compete in Crestline XC meet

GALION — The teams from Crestline, Galion and Northmor were at Amann’s Reservoir Park in Galion on Tuesday afternoon to compete in the Crestline High School Cross Country meet.

On the girls side of the meet, there were 101 runners to complete the race. Nichole Groseclose of Fredericktown was the individual winner on the day, completing the 5k with a time of 20:05.97.

Team placements on the girls side were: 1. Fredericktown; 2. NORTHMOR; 3. Shelby; 4. Norwalk; 5. Buckeye Central; 6. GALION; 7. Crestview; 8. Plymouth and 9. St. Peter’s. Crestline’s lone runner, Caitlin Harley finished 32nd overall with a time of 23:56.55.

Northmor had five girls finish in the top-25 on the day, led by fifth-place finisher Brooke Bennett. Bennett completed the race with a time of 21:11.29. Maddie Jordan (22:14.92) took home 13th, Samantha Peters (22:18.19) was 14th, Sabrina Kelley (22:32.18) finished 16th and Kristie Wright (22:42.67) earned 18th for the event.

Other Lady Knights times were: Francesa Cutrupi- 25:05.23; Samantha Grogg- 25:24.37; Carolyn McGaulley- 27:00.34; Kenadie Hart- 27:28.28; Vivienne Cutrupi- 28:23.87 and Tori Carver- 29:42.69.

Sari Conner was the only top-25 finisher for the Lady Tigers, finishing the race in 22:54.52 to earn 22nd overall.

Other Galion times were: Murissa Windbigler- 24:12.04; Teresa House- 24:21.57; Ashlie Sallee- 25:21.71; Cheyenne Blair- 26:34.54 and Amrara Ratcliff- 32:05.05.

Caleb Brown from Shelby won the boys portion of the meet, crossing the finish line in a time of 15:41.91. In total, 166 runners crossed the line in the boys race.

Team placements on the boys side were: 1. Shelby; 2. Norwalk; 3. Fredericktown; 4. Crestview; 5. NORTHMOR; 6. Cardington; 7. Bucyrus; 8. Plymouth; 9. St. Peter’s; 10. Lucas; 11. Buckeye Central; 12. GALION and 13. Clear Fork. The Crestline duo of Gavin Balliett (19:50.27) and Blaine Barker (24:07.67) finished 62nd and 145th, respectively.

Austin Amens was the lone top-25 finisher for the Golden Knights on the day, taking 21st overall with a time of 17:53.55.

Other Knights times were: Ryan Bentley- 18:23.23; Gavin Keen- 18:23.62; BJ White- 18:50.48; Mostyn Evans- 19:13.09; Kaleb Hart- 19:14.98; Alec Moore- 19:19.41; Chase Hoover- 19:49.64; Manny Heilman- 20:22.53; Kooper Keen- 20:34.59; Sam Weaver- 20:40.74; Kolton Hart- 22:10.31; Austin Lewis- 22:14.56; Kyle Price- 23:09.49; Zach Govoni- 23:14.19 and Josh Cramer- 27:53.34.

Galion’s top-finisher on the day was Zach Slone. Slone ran the race in 20:22.29, good for 80th overall.

Other Tigers times were: Kurt Ensman- 20:54.78; Spencer Guinther- 21:09.60; Hunter Parsley- 21:22.17; Simon Shawk- 21:22.37; Braden Horn- 21:31.89; Mikey Stover- 22:01.44; Grayson Willacker- 23:13.21; Ben Alstadt- 25:27.41 and Darren Brooks- 25:58.20.

Photo courtesy of Noresa Nickels The Galion Lady Tigers cross country team was one of three local teams running in the Crestline High School Cross Country meet on Tuesday afternoon at Amann's Reservoir Park in Galion. The Lady Tigers finished sixth overall as a team on the day.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy
Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048