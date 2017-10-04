Lady Tigers “Volley For The Cure” against Lady Wildcats

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers volleyball team played host to the North Union Lady Wildcats in the annual Volley For The Cure game on Tuesday evening.

In what would prove to be a very eventful night for the team, the pink clad Galion squad came out victorious over their league foe in three sets; 25-13, 25-20, 25-22. The Lady Tigers are now 15-5 overall in 2017 and still undefeated in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play at 12-0. With the win over North Union, Galion secured, at minimum, a share of the MOAC title.

The other big event, in addition to the Volley For The Cure fundraising and the clinching of at least a share of the title, Galion senior captain Marisa Gwinner slammed down her 1,000th career kill for the Lady Tigers. Gwinner’s 1000th came on the 24th point in the third and final set and she would pick up number 1,001 to finish off the Lady ‘Cats. Congratulations Marisa “G-Winner”!

Galion would open up the evening in dominate fashion. The first set of the match was all Galion from the opening point provided via a Samantha Comer kill. Throughout that first set, North Union would get no closer than five points as Galion cruised to the 25-13 set win.

In the second set, the Lady ‘Cats would tighten up their defense and would use strong serves to keep their runs alive and the contest close. Despite two ties in this set, Galion would again pick up the set victory.

The third set in Tuesday’s match-up was an entirely different story from that of the first two. Galion and North Union would battle back and forth, tying the match up on seven different occasions, with the lead changing hands five of those seven instances. A late-game surge from the Wildcats would keep the match close as it drew closer to the end but the Tigers secured the victory to remain unscathed in the MOAC.

Serving was an integral part in Galion’s 15th victory of the season. The Tigers finished the contest with eight aces as a team, with Kasidee Sinclair leading that statistic with three on the night en route to seven points on 10/10 serving. Kate Schieber was also stellar on the serve, racking up 17 of the 43 Galion points and two aces on 21/22 serving.

Other Lady Tigers serving stats were: Team- 63/69, 43 points, 8 aces; Nicole Thomas- 9/11, 9 points, ace; Jaden Ivy- 7/8, 4 points, ace; Abby Foust- 9/10, 3 points, ace; Josie Ehrman- 2/2, 2 points and Kayla Hardy- 5/6, point.

Gwinner led the attack stats on the night for Galion, picking up 26 total kills against the ‘Cats. Comer finished the contest in double-digits as well with 10 kills. Sinclair earned six kills, Gillian Miller had four and Ivy and Hardy chipped in with two kills apiece. Hardy was the primary ball handler for the home team, going 89/92 setting with 40 of the 41 Galion assists. Foust recorded the remaining assist in the win.

Defensively, the Lady Tigers racked up 46 digs as a team and a total of four blocks (2 solo, 4 assisted). Ivy had 13 digs on the night to lead Galion in that category and also recorded two blocks. Gwinner finished the night with three blocks to lead the Tigers.

Other Lady Tigers defensive stats were: Comer- 2 digs, block; Hardy- 8 digs; Foust- 7 digs; Sinclair, Thomas and Gwinner- 4 digs apiece; Schieber- 3 digs and Miller- dig.

Galion will be on the road on Wednesday evening when they travel to Ontario to do battle with the Lady Warriors.

