Lady Knights cruise over Lady Bulldogs

HOWARD — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights volleyball squad looked to continue their winning streak with a trip to East Knox on Tuesday evening to meet up with the Lady Bulldogs.

Northmor would extend their winning streak to four straight matches with a straight-set victory; 25-9, 25-15, 25-13. With the win, the Lady Knights are now 16-1 overall on the season and improve to 10-1 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference. The Golden Knights trail only the Highland squad in the conference. Highland sits atop the league at a perfect 18-0 overall and 11-0 in the KMAC.

Per usual, the Lady Knights had a variety of attackers make contributions at the net against East Knox. Anna Donner would lead the way, going 25/26 on attack attempts and landing 13 kills on the night. Caitlin Thebeault was active both on the attack and in setting it up. Thebeault went 15/16 hitting while recording nine kills and was also a perfect 26/26 setting, leading to 12 assists. Leslie Brubaker added a 9/11 performance and seven kills and teammate Hope Miracle went 12/12 en route to six kills. Kelsie Fike also joined in with three kills against the Lady ‘Dogs. Jordyn Zoll was the other set-up master for Northmor, finishing the match at 41/41 setting with 21 assists.

Another catalyst in the Northmor victory was their performances at the service line. Hanna Bentley notched three aces on the night on 9/10 serving to lead the Knights. Donner went 14/14 on the serve en route to recording two aces. Zoll finished at a 15/16 clip, also with two aces and Fike chipped in an ace with an 18/18 performance.

Defensively, the Golden Knights saw Donner record five blocks and Brubaker with three on the night. Cristianna Boggs finished the evening with 12 digs while Zoll racked up 10 and Thebeault added six.

Northmor will host the winless Mount Gilead Lady Indians on Thursday, October 5 in their final home game of the 2017 season.

