Lady Tigers tennis are one step closer to perfection

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers tennis team is one win away from complete a perfect season this fall.

After defeating the Shelby Lady Whippets in a match originally scheduled for Friday, August 11, Galion is now 18-0 and only the Lady Tygers from Mansfield Senior remain.

On Monday, Galion breezed by the Shelby squad by a tally of 4-1.

Katherine Talbott swept her Whippets opponent; 6-0, 6-0 to remain unbeaten on the season. At first and third singles, Kayley Gimbel and Jalyn Oswald were both victorious; 6-0, 6-1. Gimbel has lost just three matches this season, all to Harding’s Maggie Pitts and Oswald, like Talbott, remains undefeated.

Galion’s fourth point came from the second doubles tandem of Katie Baughn and Elli Chandler. Baughn and Chandler won their match in two sets; 6-1, 7-5.

The first doubles duo of Kiersten Gifford and Danielle Schneider found themselves on the losing end of a three-set match; 6-4, 4-7, 6-7 (4-7, tiebreak).

As mentioned above, the Lady Tigers regular season will conclude on Tuesday afternoon, on the road, against Mansfield Senior.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

