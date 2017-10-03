Lady Knights spike Cardington

GALION — On Monday evening, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights hosted the Cardington Lady Pirates in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference volleyball action.

The match, originally scheduled for last Thursday, was over in three sets as the Knights defeated the Pirates; 25-18, 26-24, 25-14. Northmor improves to 15-1 on the season and 9-1 within the KMAC.

Northmor had their way against Cardington from the service line on Monday evening. Anna Donner was a perfect 14/14 serving on the night en route to earning two aces. Also earning a pair of aces on the serve were Hanna Bentley (16/17) and Cristianna Boggs (9/10).

Leslie Brubaker led the attack at the net for the home team, finishing the night 22/24 hitting while recording 12 kills. Hope Miracle was a perfect 10/10 at the net, racking up five kills for Northmor. Donner added six kills for the Knights while teammates Jordyn Zoll and Kelsie Fike contributed four kills apiece. Zoll also finished the contest with 15 assists and Caitlin Thebeault chimed in with 12.

Defensively, Northmor had a big night at the net, led by Brubaker’s eight blocks. Donner joined the block party with three blocks and Zoll recorded one block. Miracle and Bentley earned one block apiece as well.

Other defensive stats for Northmor: Donner- 13 digs; Zoll- 12 digs; Aly Blunk- 8 digs and Boggs- 7 digs.

The Lady Golden Knights will look to keep their winning streak alive on Tuesday, September 3 when they head to Howard for a conference battle with the East Knox Lady Bulldogs. Northmor will host KMAC foe, the Mount Gilead Lady Indians, on Thursday, September 5.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

