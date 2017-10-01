Northmor, Crawford and Crestline participate at BC Invite

NEW WASHINGTON — Three area teams headed to New Washington on Saturday, September 30 to compete in the annual Buckeye Central High School Cross Country Invitational. The Northmor Golden Knights, the Colonel Crawford Eagles and the Crestline Bulldogs were all on the course with hopes of a title.

The two teams from Northmor saw the highest finishes on the day, taking home runner-up honors on both the girls and boys side while Crawford earned fourth (girls) and sixth (boys). Crestline did not place as a team in either side of the invite.

Hopewell-Loudon won the girls event and Carolina Trumpower from Mansfield Christian took the individual title in 19:52.81. There were 119 total runners that finished the event.

Other team placements on the day were: 3. Willard; 4. CC; 5. Mapleton; 6. Carey; 7. Riverdale; 8. Buckeye Central; 9. Plymouth; 10. Wynford and 11. St. Peter’s.

Samantha Peters was the top-finisher for the Knights on the day, earning a third-place finish in the girls race with a time of 20:32.20. In addition to Peters, the Lady Golden Knights had four other runners finish in the top-25. Kristie Wright finished the race in a time of 21:08.00 which was good for 11th place. Julia Kanagy earned 15th place with a time of 21:34.28 and Brooke Bennett took home 20th in a time of 21:54.86. Rounding out the top-25 finishers for Northmor was Sabrina Kelley. Kelley crossed the finish line in 22:03.02 to come in 22nd.

Also running for Northmor: Olivia Goodson- 22:26.77; Maddie Jordan- 22:34.06; Samantha Grogg- 24:21.80; Kenadie Hart- 24:26.23; Carolyn McGaulley- 25:11.26; Francesa Cutrupi- 25:12.27 and Tori Carver- 27:52.27.

Courtney Britt was the highest-placing finisher for the Lady Eagles from Colonel Crawford. Britt finished fifth in a time of 20:37.50. Three other girls finished in the top-25 for the Crawford squad. Ally Hocker was seventh overall, finishing the 5k in 20:43.39 and Kaisey Speck ran to a 19th overall finish with a time of 21:53.41. Kari Teglovic ran the event in 22:06.99, good for 25th.

Also running for Crawford: Alison Manko- 22:15.32; Katie Hopkins- 22:39.87; Courtney Lyons- 22:47.18; Alivia Payne- 24:16.00; Annalyssa Leone- 28:32.21 and Macie Dicus- 28:38.44.

Caitlin Harley from Crestline finished 36th with a time of 22:30.71.

Mapleton was the champion on the boys side of the invitational on Saturday. Drew Roberts of Mapleton was the winner out of the 150 finishers on the day, crossing the finish line with a time of 15:55.76. Crawford’s Chad Johnson did not compete on Saturday.

Team placements on the boys side were: 2. NORTHMOR; 3. Carey; 4. Willard; 5. Hopewell-Loudon; 6. CC; 7. Plymouth; 8. Wynford; 9. St. Peter’s; 10. Lucas; 11. Buckeye Central and 12. Clear Fork.

Gavin Keen was the top-placing runner for the runner-up Knights. Keen finished eighth in a time of 17:11.61. Three other Knights took top-25 honors on the day. Austin Amens wrapped up the top-10 with a time of 17:15.19 and Ryan Bentley earned 22nd in 17:50.24. BJ White rounded out the top-25 with a time of 17:56.03.

Also running for Northmor: Chase Hoover- 18:07.24; Kaleb Hart- 18:23.23; Alec Moore- 18:38.73; Mostyn Evans- 19:17.36; Manny Heilman- 19:33.12; Kolton Hart- 19:50.66; Sam Weaver- 20:05.17; Kyle Price- 20:11.30 and Josh Cramer- 24:30.70.

For the Johnson-less Eagles, Braxton James lead the way, finishing fourth overall with a time of 16:58.04. Alex Mutcher was the only other Crawford boy to finish in the top-25, taking 16th in 17:39.70.

Also running for Crawford: Mason McKibben- 18:30.80; Jacob Hoffman- 18:55.83; Zach Leonhart- 19:08.15 and Brandon Bauer- 20:59.29.

Gavin Balliett was the top-finisher for Crestline in a time of 19:28.09. Blaine Barker (22:05.91) and Wesley Patrick (26:07.67) were also running in the field for the Bulldogs on Saturday.

The teams from Northmor and Crestline will be at Amann’s Reservoir Park on Tuesday, October 3 for the Crestline Invitational. Colonel Crawford will be back at it on Saturday, October 7 at the Marion Harding Invite.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/10/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle.jpg http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/10/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-1.jpg http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/10/Crestline-Bulldog-1.png

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048