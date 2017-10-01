Tigers run wild at North Union Invite

RICHWOOD — Both of the Galion Tigers cross country teams loaded up and headed to Richwood on Saturday, September 3o to participate in the North Union Cross Country Invitational.

The Lady Tigers from Galion finished fourth overall on the day out of the seven-team field.

Mount Gilead took the title with Johnstown-Monroe earning the runner-up spot. The Lady Indians took home four of the top-5 spots on the day.

Other team placements on Saturday were: 3. North Union; 5. Village Academy; 6. Harding and 7. Elgin (Middle School team). There were 59 total finishers on the girls side of the invitational. Bailey Hack from Mount Gilead finished as the champion with a time of 18:23.5.

Airyona Nickels was Galion’s top-finisher on the day, crossing the line in 21:08.6 to earn ninth place. Teresa House ran the 5k in a time of 23:20.8 to finish 20th overall. Murisa Windbigler (23:27.8) and Sari Conner (24:00.7) rounded out the Lady Tigers’ top-25 finishers, finishing 21st and 23rd, respectively.

Also running on Saturday for Galion: Ashlie Sallee- 24:56.7; Cheyenne Blair- 26:35.6 and Amara Ratcliff- 28:58.0.

On the boys side, the team from Mount Gilead also won the title, taking three of the top-5 spots. Casey White won the title for the Indians, crossing the finish line in 16:25.3.

Other team placements on Saturday were: 2. North Union; 3. Elgin (Middle School team); 4. Johnstown-Monroe; 5. GALION; 6. Village Academy and 7. Harding. In total, there were 93 finishers in the boys portion of the invitational.

The Tigers had three boys finish in the top-25 on the day, lead by Brenden Ganshorn’s 18th place finish in 18:22.6. Luke Eisnaugle finished 22nd with a time of 18:50.3 and Nate Eckert was 25th, finishing in 18:58.8.

Also running on Saturday for Galion: Garrett Murphy- 19:20.6; Kurt Ensman- 19:40.2; Weston Rose- 19:42.3; Spencer Guinther- 19:54.8; Zach Slone- 20:01.1; Simon Shawk- 20:05.3; Braden Horn- 20:36.8; Mikey Stover- 20:42.7; Grayson Willacker- 21:11.8 and Darren Brooks- 28:09.9.

After having next weekend off, the Galion Tigers will host the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championships on Saturday, October 14 at Amann’s Reservoir Park.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

