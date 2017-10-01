Knights run over Pirates to earn KMAC win

CARDINGTON — After suffering their first loss of the 2017 last week at Danville, the Northmor Golden Knights football team traveled to Cardington to meet up with the hosting Pirates in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference action.

Northmor would continue their run-heavy offensive ways and win easily over the Pirates; 32-7. With that victory, the Knights improve to 5-1 overall on the year and are now 2-1 within the KMAC.

Meechie Johnson was again the primary offensive weapon for the visitors. Meechie carried the ball 25 times against the Cardington defense en route to 240 yards and four touchdowns. Through the air, Johnson completed just 2/5 passes for -1 yards.

Also active in the Knights’ running game was Conan Becker, picking up 53 yards on seven carries, good for the other Northmor touchdown. Wyatt Reeder gained 11 yards on four carries and also caught the two Johnson completion attempts for the negative yardage. Ryland Thomas gained six yards on six carries to round out the running attack.

Kyle Kegley was 2/2 on his extra-point attempts on the evening.

In total, Northmor gained 308 yards on the night (309 rushing, -1 passing) to the Pirates’ 185 (134 rushing, 51 passing).

The Golden Knights will celebrate their homecoming weekend next week, starting with their game on Friday, October 6 when they welcome KMAC foe, the East Knox Bulldogs, to town.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

