Colonel Crawford snaps losing skid at Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — The Colonel Crawford Eagles were in Bucyrus on Friday night to meet up with the Redmen in Northern-10 Athletic Conference action.

Bucyrus, coming off of their first win of the season last week against Buckeye Central, come not handle the running game of the Eagles all night. Crawford would earn their first conference win of the season, defeating the hosting Redmen; 55-13. The Eagles are now 2-4 overall and 1-4 within the conference. Bucyrus drops to 1-5 on the year and 1-3 in the N-10.

On the night, Crawford had just eight total possessions but would score touchdowns on seven, including a perfect six for six in the first half.

Trevor Shawber got the scoring onslaught started on the first Eagles’ possession, punching in a two-yard touchdown, shortly after bursting for a 52-yard gain on the drive. Spencer Mutchler added the extra-point to put the visitors up; 7-0. On the ensuing kickoff, Bucyrus’ Gram Dick ran the ball back 82-yards for the special teams score but the Redmen missed the PAT, score was 7-6 in favor of the Eagles.

Hayden Bute completed just 1/10 passes on the night but the one catch came by Kaleb Landin for a 53-yard touchdown strike and with the Mutchler PAT, Crawford was in control by the score of 14-6.

Colonel Crawford would get a huge, 68-yard touchdown scramble by Shawber to put the Eagles up 20-6 after the blocked extra-point, Mutchler’s only miss on the night. Shortly after a Bucyrus fumble was recovered by the Eagles on the 29-yard line, Bute would keep the ball and punch it in from 23-yards out, tack on the extra-point and the first quarter wrapped with the visitors up; 27-6.

The scoring kept right on going for Crawford in the second quarter.

Dylan Knisley earned his team a three-yard touchdown run and the Mutchler PAT put the Eagles on top by a tally orf 34-6 with 8:38 still remaining in the first half. Knisley was not finished and would add a second score of the quarter, this time from six-yards out to put the visitors up 41-6 after the Mutcher conversion. Bucyrus would drive deep into Eagles territory only to have a pass intercepted by Colton Rowland. Shawber would then add his final touchdown of the game, this one from 27-yards out. Mutchler would again convert and the scoring was finished for the first half; 48-6.

The Eagles would tack on one more touchdown in the third quarter of the contest on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Zye Shipman to Landin. Pierce Krassow would boot the extra-point through the uprights to widen the score further; 55-6.

Bucyrus would score one final time in the fourth after quarterback Harley Robinson fumbled the snap, recovered and rambled in for the Redmen score. With the extra point, the scoring was done and so was Bucyrus; 55-13.

Offensive stats for Crawford: Bute- 1/10 passing, 53 yards, TD, 8 rushes, 98 yards, TD; Shipman- 2/2 passing, 40 yards, TD; Shawber- 15 carries, 228 yards, 3 TD; Knisley- 6 carries, 49 yards, 2 TD; Ethan Suter- 3 carries, 5 yards; Dylan David- 1 carry, 3 yards; Jacob Dailey- 3 carries, 23 yards; Caleb Lohr- 3 carries, 19 yards; Seth Carman- 1 carry, 7 yards; Landin- 3 catches, 93 yards, 2 TD; Mutcher- 6/7 PAT and Krassow- 1/1 PAT. Team offensive totals: 42 rushes, 431 yards (6 TD) and 3 catches, 93 yards (2 TD).

Bucyrus had just 188 yards of total offense (98 rushing, 90 passing).

Colonel Crawford will play next on Saturday, October 7 at Cardinal Stritch High School.

Don Tudor | Galion Inquirer Colonel Crawford's Kaleb Landin had a big night receiving on Friday against league foe, the Bucyrus Redmen. Landin caught three passes for 93 yards, good for two touchdowns in the Eagles' 55-13 win.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

