Lady Tigers tennis squad can not be tamed

Galion Lady Tigers 4, Pleasant Lady Spartans 1

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers welcomed the Lady Spartans from Pleasant to Heise Park on Wednesday afternoon to conclude their match-up that was postponed back on Thursday, September 7.

Although it took a few weeks to be official, Galion remains undefeated on the season, beating the visitiors; 4-1. The Tigers are now 16-0 overall in 2017 and will move on to their last Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference contest at 11-0 in the league.

Galion earned a clean sweep in the singles contests on the day.

Kayley Gimbel improved her record to 20-3 on the season, winning her match; 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Katherine Talbott remains untouched (22-0) after cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Joining Talbott at 22-0 is third singles standout Jalyn Oswald. Oswald finished off her Pleasant opponent with a win; 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles action, the second doubles tandem of Elli Chandler and Katie Baughn bumped their season record to 18-3 after taking home the victory; 6-2, 6-2. Kiersten Gifford and Danielle Schneider were knocked off in first doubles action; 4-6, 6-7 (tiebreak 4-7).

The MOAC season will conclude for the Lady Tigers on Thursday afternoon when they travel to Delaware to clash with the Buckeye Valley Lady Barons. Galion will wrap their regular season on Tuesday, October 3 at Mansfield Senior.

Galion Lady Tigers 5, Ontario Lady Warriors 0

GALION — On Tuesday, September 26, the Galion tennis squad hosted the Ontario Lady Warriors in MOAC action.

The Lady Tigers would send Ontario home with a loss; 5-0. With the victory, Galion moved to 15-0 overall and 10-0 within the conference.

Gimbel and Talbott won their matches at first and second singles; 6-0, 6-0. Oswald was victorious at third singles; 6-2, 6-0.

Schneider and Gifford cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 win at first singles and Chandler and Baughn fought for their victory at second doubles; 7-6 (tiebreak 9-7), 6-1.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/09/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-23.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048