Three-way tie atop N-10 football standing at halfway point

The high school football regular season has reached its halfway point. I have been keeping track of a few statistics for the teams that we cover here at the Galion Inquirer and also some very basic numbers from teams in those respective conferences.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the Northern-10 Athletic Conference after five weeks of gridiron action.

Below, I will breakdown the teams in the conference, their overall and league records, points for, points against, week five results and a look ahead at the remainder of the 2017 season. The teams listed below will be numbered with their current ranking within conference play.

1 (tie). Mohawk Warriors; 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the N-10

Points for: 149 (29.8 ppg); Points against: 58 (11.6 ppg)

Week 5: 31-8 win over the Upper Sandusky Rams

Remainder of the season (in order, by week): vs Wynford, @ Seneca East, vs Bucyrus, @ Carey and @ Edon

1 (tie). Wynford Royals; 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the N-10

Points for: 162 (32.4 ppg); Points against: 105 (21 ppg)

Week 5: 37-20 win over the Carey Blue Devils

Remainder of the season: @ Mohawk, @ Lima Central Catholic, vs Seneca East, vs Upper Sandusky and @ Buckeye Central

1 (tie). Seneca East Tigers; 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the N-10

Points for: 165 (41.25 ppg); Points against: 48 (12 ppg)

Week 5: 34-28 overtime win over the Colonel Crawford Eagles

Remainder of the season: vs Upper Sandusky, vs Mohawk, @ Wynford, @ Bucyrus and vs Carey

4. Carey Blue Devils; 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the N-10

Points for: 138 (27.6 ppg); Points against; 87 (17.4 ppg)

Week 5: 37-20 loss to the Wynford Royals

Remainder of the season: vs Troy Christian, vs Buckeye Central, @ West Middlesex (PA), vs Mohawk and @ Seneca East

5. Bucyrus Redmen; 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the N-10

Points for: 49 (9.8 ppg); Points against: 225 (45 ppg)

Week 5: 36-34 win over the Buckeye Central Bucks

Remainder of the season: vs Colonel Crawford, vs Upper Sandusky, @ Mohawk, vs Seneca East and @ Crestline

6. Upper Sandusky Rams; 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the N-10

Points for: 86 (17.2 ppg); Points against: 173 (34.6 ppg)

Week 5: 31-8 loss to the Mohawk Warriors

Remainder of the season: @ Seneca East, @ Bucyrus, vs Buckeye Central, @ Wynford and vs Colonel Crawford

7. Buckeye Central Bucks; 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the N-10

Points for: 80 (16 ppg); Points against: 211 (42.2 ppg)

Week 5: 36-34 loss to the Bucyrus Redmen

Remainder of the season: vs Sandusky St. Mary, @ Carey, @ Upper Sandusky, @ Colonel Crawford and vs Wynford

8. Colonel Crawford Eagles; 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the N-10

Points for: 144 (28.8 ppg); Points against: 146 (29.2 ppg)

Week 5: 34-28 overtime loss to the Seneca East Tigers

Remainder of the season: @ Bucyrus, @ Cardinal Stritch, vs Lucas, vs Buckeye Central and @ Upper Sandusky

N-10 teams combined: 20-19 overall record between the eight teams; scoring 973 points and allow 1,053 points.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com