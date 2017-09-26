Clear Fork tops MOAC at halfway point; Galion tied for third place

The high school football season has reached its halfway point. I have been keeping track of a few statistics for the teams that we cover here at the Galion Inquirer and also some very basic numbers from teams in those respective conferences.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference after five weeks of gridiron action.

Below, I will breakdown the teams in the conference, their overall and league records, points for, points against, week five results and a look ahead at the remainder of the 2017 season. The teams listed below will be numbered with their current ranking within conference play.

1 (tie). Clear Fork Colts; 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the MOAC

So, the Colts have started 2017 undefeated after five games for the first time since 1999.

Points for: 169 (33.8 ppg); Points against: 54 (10.8 ppg)

Week 5: 23-20 win over the Buckeye Valley Barons

Remainder of the season (in order, by week): @ River Valley, @ Galion, vs Ontario, @ Pleasant and vs Harding

1 (tie). Pleasant Spartans; 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the MOAC

Pleasant’s first game of the season was canceled due to the death of two student athletes from Greenon High School. Greenon was set to be the Spartans’ first week opponent.

Points for: 156 (39 ppg); Points against: 49 (12.25 ppg)

Week 5: 21-14 win over the Harding Presidents

Remainder of the season: @ North Union, vs Buckeye Valley, @ River Valley, vs Clear Fork and @ Ontario

3 (tie). GALION TIGERS; 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the MOAC

The Tigers’ ground game is allowing them to put up big numbers on the scoreboard in 2017.

Points for: 164 (32.8 ppg); Points against: 101 (20.2 ppg)

Week 5: 42-35 win over the River Valley Vikings

Remainder of the season: @ Harding, vs Clear Fork, @ North Union, @ Ontario and vs Buckeye Valley

3 (tie). Buckeye Valley Barons; 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the MOAC

Points for: 119 (23.8 ppg); Points against: 72 (14.4 ppg)

Week 5: 23-20 loss to the Clear Fork Colts

Remainder of the season: vs Ontario, @ Pleasant, vs Harding, @ North Union and @ Galion

3 (tie). North Union Wildcats; 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the MOAC

Points for: 130 (26 ppg); Points against: 103 (20.6 ppg)

Week 5: 21-17 win over the Ontario Warriors

Remainder of the season: vs Pleasant, @ Harding, vs Galion, vs Buckeye Valley and @ River Valley

3 (tie). Harding Presidents; 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the MOAC

Points for: 85 (17 ppg); Points against: 96 (19.2 ppg)

Week 5: 21-14 loss to the Pleasant Spartans

Remainder of the season: vs Galion, vs North Union, @ Buckeye Valley, vs River Valley and @ Clear Fork

3 (tie). Ontario Warriors; 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the MOAC

Points for: 132 (26.4 ppg); Points against: 108 (21.6 ppg)

Week 5: 21-17 loss to the North Union Wildcats

Remainder of the season: @ Buckeye Valley, vs River Valley, @ Clear Fork, vs Galion and vs Pleasant

8. River Valley Vikings; 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the MOAC

Points for: 129 (25.8 ppg); Points against: 113 (22.6 ppg)

Week 5: 42-35 loss to the Galion Tigers

Remainder of the season: vs Clear Fork, @ Ontario, vs Pleasant, @ Harding and vs North Union

MOAC teams combined: 26-13 overall record between the eight teams; scoring 1,084 points and allowing 696 points.

Special note: Crestline Bulldogs; 3-2 overall (playing as an independent)

Points for: 102 (20.4 ppg); Points against: 109 (21.8 ppg)

Week 5: 35-0 win over the Ridgedale Rockets (less than two quarters)

Remainder of the season: @ Miller, vs Lucas, vs Toledo Christian, vs Ridgedale and vs Bucyrus

River Valley at Galion in MOAC football action Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Photo by Don Tudor.

