Knights’ earn a pair of top-5 finishes in Ontario

ONTARIO — Both of the Northmor Golden Knights cross country teams took a trip to Ontario on Saturday to compete in the annual Bill Brown Invitational. The invite, hosted by the Ontario Warriors, was held in Marshall Park.

For the girls side of the invitational, the Lady Knights finished as the runner-up behind fellow Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference member Fredericktown.

Other teams and placements on Saturday were: 3. Ontario; 4. Upper Sandusky; 5. New London; 6. Shelby; 7. Madison and 8. Pleasant. Also competing were runners from Hillsdale, River Valley, Clear Fork, Lucas, Mansfield Senior and St. Peter’s. Overall, there were 111 girls to finish the race on the day.

Northmor had four girls finish in the top-25 on the day at the Bill Brown Invite. Leading the way was Jessica Duryea, finishing 10th overall in a time of 21:59.61. Brooke Bennett crossed the finish line in 12th with a time of 22:15.62, Krisite Wright was 21st in 22:41.85 and Samantha Peters took home 22nd in 22:45.81.

Julia Kanagy just missed a top-25 overall finish, placing 26th (22:54.11) while teammates Julianna Ditullio (23:30.33) and Sabrina Kelley (23:54.22) were the remaining top-placing Lady Knights, finishing 29th and 38th, respectively.

Other runners and their times for Northmor were: Olivia Goodson- 24:30.95; Samantha Grogg- 25:53.76; Carolyn McGaulley- 27:01.71; Kenadie Hart- 27:05.60; Francesa Cutrupi- 27:42.35; Tori Carver- 31:18.07 and Vivienne Cutrupi- 35:06.18.

The boys squad for the Knights finished in 5th overall as a team on Saturday. Winning the invitational was the Shelby Whippets with the Fredericktown Freddies earning the runner-up status.

Other teams and placements on the day were: 3. Hilliard Davidson; 4. New London; 6. Ontario; 7. Upper Sandusky; 8. Pleasant; 9. Madison; 10. Lucas; 11. St. Peter’s; 12. Clear Fork and 13. River Valley. Also competing were runners from Hillsdale and Mansfield Senior. Overall, there were 192 boys to finish the race on Saturday.

Gavin Keen and Austin Amens were the only two Northmor represntatives to take home top-25 honors. Keen finished in 20th overall with a time of 18:22.86 and Amens, 21st in 18:23.69.

Other runners and their times for Northmor were: BJ White- 19:07.52; Ryan Bentley- 19:20.28; Alec Moore- 19:42.42; Chase Hoover- 19:59.71; Kaleb Hart- 20:11.64; Mostyn Evans- 20:20.62; Kooper Keen- 20:31.02; Manny Heilman- 20:39.53; Kyle Price- 21:45.35; Sam Weaver- 21:45.76; Kolton Hart- 23:02.47; Zach Govoni- 23:52.10 and Josh Cramer- 26:45.58.

The Knights will be back at it on Tuesday at the Danny Stevens Invite, hosted by Fredericktown. On Saturday, September 30, Northmor will run in the Buckeye Central Invite in New Washington.

