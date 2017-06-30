Hall off to Muskingum

Northmor football player Nate Hall will continue his athletic and academic career as a student at Muskingum University.

The Northmor graduate noted that he picked Muskingum over other schools such as Wilmington, Bluffton and Otterbein in large part because of what they offered on an academic level. He plans to major in education, focusing on adolescents and young adults.

“I liked the campus set-up,” he said. “In my major, they’ll get me teaching experience my freshman year. They have a great community around the Zanesville area.”

However, he make sure to emphasize just how much he’s also looking forward to playing football in college.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “Any time you can play next level sports, it’s an honor.”

Hall added that he’ll be seeing action as a slot receiver. He said that being able to play in the Ohio Athletic Conference, which placed two teams in the national semifinals last year, will be a thrilling experience.

“I know it will be a whole nother level playing in the OAC, the toughest conference in Division III football,” he said. “I’ll be meeting new people and I’m super-excited for it.”

The biggest adjustment for Hall will simply be getting used to the new atmosphere, as he has a lot of fond memories of the Northmor area.

“I’m going to miss my teammates the most,” he said. “I’ll miss the atmosphere around here. I know they’re going to do great things and I’m looking forward to watching them succeed.”

Nate Hall signs his letter of intent to play football for Muskingum University. Flanking Hall in the front row are his mother, Amy Marshall, and grandfather, Chuck Harris. In the back row are (l-r): Northmor principal Benjamin Bethea and assistant football coach Spenser Whisler. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/06/web1_natehallsigning.jpg Nate Hall signs his letter of intent to play football for Muskingum University. Flanking Hall in the front row are his mother, Amy Marshall, and grandfather, Chuck Harris. In the back row are (l-r): Northmor principal Benjamin Bethea and assistant football coach Spenser Whisler. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS