Spaces available for certified fishing instructor workshop in Findlay

Spaces are available for educators, leaders, or conservation clubs who have a sincere interest in taking kids fishing and want to become certified fishing instructors, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). A free workshop is available Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will take place at Wildlife District Two Office, 952 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio, 45840.

Passport to Fishing is a one-day instructor training program that qualifies individuals to become ODNR Division of Wildlife certified fishing instructors. All participants will need to pass a background check before being certified.

Passport to Fishing was developed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and adopted by the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation. Workshops teach volunteers the basics of fishing and how to run a four-station fishing program with a fishing event. These instructors then go back to their communities, with a written curriculum and training aids, to teach youngsters and beginning anglers the basics of fishing.

By becoming a certified instructor, attendees will not only be able to help in reconnecting students with the outdoors, but will also have the skills and resources to do it in a more successful way. Resources available include grants, equipment, brochures, and training.

To register for the workshop, please call Linda at 419-429-8347 by August 27. For additional class information, visit wildohio.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.