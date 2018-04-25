Your donations can make Pickle Run Festival even better

Donations can make Pickle Run even better

The Pickle Run Planning committee is an all-volunteer, citizen-driven committee organized to plan and promote the annual Galion’s Pickle Run Festival. We believe the event will help promote our community, increase desirability of our area to future residents and businesses and promote the quality of life in Galion by encouraging a sense of community pride, involvement and support.

The Pickle Run Festival was an incredibly successful fundraiser for the Galion Booster Club that began in 1978. Although the festival was a big success, organizers felt the festival had run its course in, and in 1998 decided not to plan its return the following year. In early 2014, a group of citizens — along with a great deal of community support — formed the Pickle Run Planning Committee to plan the return of this event.

We are now turning to you, the business community, and asking for your help to make the 2018 Pickle Run Festival the most successful to date. Please consider a donation in the amount of $50, $100, $200 or more.

Your donation will help with many different areas of the event, including increased marketing, new attractions and live entertainment. Any donation will be appreciated. And no donation is too small. All donors will be recognzied on the Pickle Run Festival website and Facebook page.

Donate today by mailing your check (made payable to Pickle Run Festival) to: Pickle Run Festival, c/0 Galion Community Foundation , 210 Chevy Chase Drive , Galion, Ohio 44833.

The Pickle Run Planning Committee depends solely on donations to continue our efforts to increase attendance and support of all involved local organiations.

We appreciate your financial support and your love of our amazing city!

Sarah Capretta

Chair, Pickle Run Planning Committee