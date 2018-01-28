Thank you for helping Flood Bucket Initiative

Thank for helping Flood Bucket Initiative

We are writing to express our deepest thanks to all who helped with the 2017 Fall Flood Bucket Initiative. The year 2017 was filled with extreme weather devastating thousands of fellow Americans throughout our country.

The Flood Bucket Initiative is one way to help people in extreme need. One hundred percent of the supplies donated go to people in need. Some of the ways this initiative was supported includes:

City of Galion — provided guidance

Liberty Mill — stored the empty flood buckets

AVITA Galion Hospital — provided 500 dust masks

Local merchants — ensured necessary supplies were available

People of Galion — provided cleaning supplies

St. Paul United Methodist Church members — provided cleaning supplies, packed buckets and transported filled buckets to the distribution center

Other churches and mission groups that provided cleaning supplies and packed buckets

Sending Flood Buckets filled with cleaning supplies helps our fellow Americans begin to put their lives back together. More importantly this kind gesture lets people know someone cares about them and that there is hope.

Your contributions played a key role in our success in the Flood Bucket initiative! Together we filled 46 buckets. This means that 46 families were helped.

There is no way to fully express our gratitude for your contributions! We at St. Paul United Methodist Church are continually inspired by the dedication and generosity of donors like yourself who answer the call to give.

It is our hope that this letter communicates our very big thanks for your generosity.

With warm regards,

St. Paul United Methodist Church

Galion