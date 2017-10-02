Column: Vote ‘Yes’ on State Issue 1 (Marsy’s Law)

The Yes on State Issue 1 campaign took to the air waves recently with its first major television advertisement asking Ohio voters to support the Ohio crime victim bill of rights known as Marsy’s Law.

The spot called “One Day” emphasizes the right to notification of all court proceedings guaranteed to crime victims under the proposed state constitutional amendment.

“State Issue 1 will finally guarantee crime victims the right to notification,” said Trevor Vessels, state director for Yes on State Issue 1. “It is alarming to learn how often cases fall through the cracks in our current judicial system.”

The 30-second ad is part of a significant statewide broadcast buy in the Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Youngstown and Zanesville markets. A similar spot is planned to run on radio stations across Ohio starting Wednesday.

If voters approve the proposal this fall, State Issue 1 would grant a series of constitutional protections to crime victims and their immediate families for the first time in Ohio’s history.

Under the amendment, crime victims would have the right to notification of all proceedings as well as be guaranteed the right to be heard at every step of the process. Victims would also have the right to have input on all plea deals for offenders as well as the right to restitution resulting from the financial impact of the crime.

State Issue 1 is supported by a broad bipartisan coalition of more than 288 elected officials and law enforcement leaders across Ohio, including Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

The effort to place State Issue 1 in the state constitution comes after similar ballot issues were approved in California, Illinois, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota and Montana.

The Marsy’s Law movement began in 1983, when a young woman named Marsy Nicholas was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend. Only a week after her murder, Marsy’s mother and brother, Henry T. Nicholas, walked into a grocery store where they saw the accused murderer. The family, who had just come from a visit to Marsy’s grave, had no idea the accused murderer had been released on bail.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/10/web1_Guest-Column-Logo.jpg

This column was provided Marsy’s Law for Ohio, 88 E. Broad St., Suite 1770, Columbus, Ohio 43215

This column was provided Marsy’s Law for Ohio, 88 E. Broad St., Suite 1770, Columbus, Ohio 43215