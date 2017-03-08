Clinger’s Corner: It was a great week!

For this week’s installment of Clinger’s Corner, I have decided to recap the last week in area high school sports and also provide a look ahead to this week. With the season ending for some and the postseason runs getting heated, I felt it necessary to give credit where credit is due.

Let’s start with wrestling.

Congratulations to state tournament qualifiers from Galion and Northmor high schools.

The Tigers are sending senior Garrett Kuns and junior Mason Weldon to Columbus this weekend to compete for titles in the 170- and 285-pound weight classes, respectively. Kuns made the decision a few weeks back to drop some pounds and wrestle in the 170-pound class, instead of the 182-pound grouping. I think that it’s safe to say that the strategy has paid off in dividends. Weldon has been a dominate figure in the heavyweight class all season for Galion and I am excited to watch the Division III wrestlers in this class. The Toledo Waite district champion in the heavyweight class, Derek Smith of Tinora, will be attempting to gain the crown while going undefeated on the season.

As for Northmor, the Knights’ rich wrestling tradition continues with seven wrestlers advancing to state. Seven! This number establishes a new school record for the storied program. I am also looking forward to seeing what the sectional and district champion Knights can do. Best of luck to Jake Neer, Mason Burger, Aaron Kitts, Matthew Ross, Nathan Price and Conan and Conor Becker!

I have, in my short time as the Inquirer sports reporter, only had the pleasure of attending one wrestling match. This will be a whole new experience for me and I am looking forward to it!

High school basketall

Galion, Crestline, Northmor and Colonel Crawford have all been bounced from the girls tourney. Wonderful job on your respective seasons!

A special shout-out to the Buckeye Central Buckettes. They will play Ottoville in the regional semifinal on Thursday, March 9 at Elida High School. Tipoff is 8 p.m.

As for the boys basketball season, Galion and Crestline have seen their seasons end. The Tigers’ season ended at the hands of a surprising Clear Fork Colts team. On Wednesday March 1, the Colts eliminated the Tigers with a lopsided 81-51 victory. Clear Fork then kept their Cinderella postseason alive by defeating the No. 1 seeded New London Wildcats on Friday March 3, 61-41. Clear Fork faces Western Reserve in a district semifinal on Thursday, March 9. Crestline fell to South Central in afirst-round match-up against South Central, 71-51.

Northmor’s boys basketball team remains alive and kickin’ in their Division III bracket. After defeating a familiar opponent, the Fredericktown Freddies, on March 1, Northmor squared off against the Bishop Ready Silver Knights last Saturday. What a ballgame! The crowd noise in a packed gymnasium was electric and not always appropriate, the play was scrappy and blue collar and the Knights came away with a 50-44 win in 2OT, Northmor first sectional championship since 1992. A Ready fan tried to pick a fight with the scorers and it led him being escorted out. No. 4 seeded Northmor took on No. 2 seeded Columbus Academy on Tuesday at Westerville Central High School.

Colonel Crawford won its sixth consecutive sectional championship and seventh in the last eight years on Friday, March 3 over Lucas, 59-50. After a first-round bye, the Eagles let the Cubs into the game, but were able to pull out the victory. The No. 2 seeded Colonel Crawford squad took on No. 3-seeded Norwalk St.Paul on Tuesday at Willard High School.

Best of luck to all Knights, Eagles and Tigers in the remainder of their postseason runs!

Chad Clinger Clinger’s Corner