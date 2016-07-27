Column: Why aren’t we more angry?

Another weekend. Another mass shooting. Another horrific tragedy.

This is getting old.

These types 0f news stories are becoming run of the mill … almost mundane.

And that is dangerous.

I found myself listening to the news Monday morning of another mass shooting at a Florida nightclub.

I was shocked. I was saddened.

And in a few seconds I was ready to move to the next news item.

An hour later, my thought was: “Where was the anger on TV?” And then: “Where was my own anger?”

That’s sad.

I should have been more angry.

And I fear I’m not the only one who wasn’t angry enough.

I don’t remember what news item came next in Monday’s news cycle: the turmoils of Debbie Wasserman Schultz on the eve of the Democratic National Convention or Ken Griffey Jr.’s weekend induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame over the weekend.

It doesn’t matter, I was ready to move on.

And I did.

Two dead in Fort Myers, Florida. Several injured.

Ho hum. OK! I heard you!

Tell me something new.

As more and more of these shootings, these senseless attacks on innocents, are reported, they become easier to put in the rear view mirror, easier to push to the back of our minds.

That mindset is truly dangerous.

If we move on to the next news item, if we erase from our minds this latest senseless attack, if we curb our anger, if we don’t allow ourselves to become irate, this scourge of senseless attacks and murder will never end.

We need anger.

Without it, there is less urgency to fight this war growing plague.

When it comes to attacks on our safety, on our tranquility, on our ability to live our lives without fear, anger is a necessity.

It fuels our passion.

Without passion, we’ve already lost this war.

That is my greatest fear.

I don’t blame those who reported the shooting Monday morning onthe “Today” show, or “Good Morning America.” I realize it is depressing to keep reporting on despicable attacks against innocents. Good news, and juicy political in-fighting, is more fun to talk about.

We are tired of talking about senseless murders, about attacks on teenagers, about ambushed police officers, about senseless hate-filled massacres that we can’t understand.

Our anger level is not where it should be.

We should be irate. We should be fuming at the mouth. We should be spitting mad.

We should be demanding something be done.

Now!

And we should be calling these attacks what they are.

If I hear another law enforcement or Homeland Security official utter the words “This does not appear to be a terrorist attack.” I am going to scream.

This is terrorism. PERIOD.

There are some crimes of passion.

But 99 percent of these killers have been emboldened by the rhetoric and hate speech espoused freely on the Internet or the airwaves. The Orlando shooter and the shooter in Fort Myers may not be followers of an extremist religion, but there is no doubt the successes and notoriety of those extremists has emboldened the growing roster of domestic terrorists.

There may not be a paper trail or an Internet trail linking the killers in Orlando and Fort Myers to religious extremists. But they are linked. Anyone who says different is an idiot.

Why are we not more angry?

On a daily basis, MSNBC and Fox News in the morning seem to be able to easily work up a whole lot of anger. But I’m not convinced that anger is always legitimate. Those networks, and talk radio, seem more eager to cast blame on the politics and policies of either the Republican or Democratic parties, than they are to exhibit righteous indignation about what is fueling these dastardly deeds.

Americans aren’t numb to terrorism within our borders … yet.

But I think we are headed that way.

We need to be more angry — not soundbite anger by politicos or newscasters or talk radio icons. We need real, seething, we-must-do-something-about-this anger.

Unfortunately, that anger seems to subside a lot faster than it used to.

And that is dangerous.

We should never lose our fervor, or anger, or sense of what is right.

Anger is the fuel that will drive us to take on those who commit terrorist acts and those who promote terrorism.

Without anger, without real righteous anger, we’re doomed.

Russ Kent Inquirer Editor