Small-Scale Home Upgrades with a Big Impact

When it comes to remodeling, there are dozens of ways to improve your home’s overall value and appeal without breaking the bank. Opt for projects that are manageable in scale, affordable and deliver benefits in multiple ways, such as aesthetics and energy efficiency.

Ditch uninviting doors

From the curb, doors can have a significant bearing on your home’s overall appeal. Outdated or dingy doors, or doors that don’t reflect the style of the rest of the home and landscape can drag down your home’s appeal. Not only can a new door add character and brighten the overall aesthetic, freshly hung doors – whether at your entry or garage – come with the added benefit of new sealing. That translates into greater energy efficiency and savings on heating and cooling bills.

Take a fresh approach to lighting

Increasing the amount of natural light and fresh air that enters your rooms can transform spaces, making them seem larger, more airy and extra inviting. Skylights are a surprisingly affordable upgrade for the functionality and aesthetic benefits they provide. In areas where wall windows aren’t practical or desirable, such as master closets or baths where privacy is paramount, skylights provide an ideal solution.

Give your lighting and home value a boost with an Energy Star-qualified option such as Velux solar-powered fresh-air skylights, which let you adjust natural light and air flow, reducing dependence on artificial lights and fans, with the touch of a programmable remote control. For expanded control over the amount of light and warmth that enters or leaves your rooms, solar-powered skylight blinds are available in designer colors and patterns. Like the skylights, Velux solar-powered blinds are operated with the remote. The solar products and installation costs are also eligible for a 30-percent federal tax credit. Learn more at whyskylights.com.

Expand livable space outdoors

A backyard oasis that expands your property’s living area is a smart investment, no matter what climate you call home. This is one project that can scale up quickly, but it need not grow to extravagant proportions to make a noticeable difference in your home’s value and appeal and offer a nice return on investment. Some lush vegetation and cozy seating around a focal point, such as a fire pit, is a simple but effective entry point. As budget allows, additions like outdoor kitchens, water features and more abundant vegetation lend even greater impact.

Whether you’re looking to make improvements for your own enjoyment or seeking ways to enhance your home’s appeal to potential buyers, there are simple but effective options that allow you to make a meager investment for a great impression.

