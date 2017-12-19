Galion area police reports

Galion Police

Friday

12:45 a.m. — A call was received regarding loud music at a residence in the 400 block of Third Ave.

2:21 a.m. — Police received call from Galion East Apartments building C that power was out in half of the building.

12:05 p.m. — A resident of Cedargate Court reported a possible stove fire.

3:41 p.m. — Report of a non-injury accident in the parking lot of Dr. Bradley Smith’s office on Harding Way West.

3:52 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported at Portland Way South and Sunnyside Drive.

4:57 p.m. — A male was arrested at Sleep Inn on Brandt Road on a warrant from the Crawford County Sheriff’sOffice.

6:02 p.m. — Police were notified of a utility pole hit in the parking lot at Rite Aid on Harding Way East.

7:49 p.m. — A domestic dispute between two individuals on Richardson Avenue resulted in the arrest of a female at the residence.

10:43 p.m. — An employee at Pizza Hut notified police that they had been given a fraulent $100 bill.

11:42 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Portland Way South reported a cell phone stolen.

Saturday

5:13 a.m. — Police investigated an alarm at Payne’s Pizza at 120 Harding Way West.

7:40 a.m. — A caller notified police of 2 shed doors open at South Park on South Boston Street.

8:24 a.m. — Police were notified of a credit/debit card left at the ATM at Firelands Federal Credit Union on Ohio 598.

10:50 a.m. — A report of debris in the roadway in the 200 block of North Washington Street.

11:35 a.m. — A resident of North Columbus Street reported a group of juveniles were throwing large snowballs.

12:40 p.m. — A caller notified police of two juveniles by the creek throwing bottles up on the roadway in the area of North Columbus Street. The two were dropped off to their guardians.

2:00 p.m. — A resident of Maple Heights Drive reported a male riding a quad on private property.

2:10 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of Third Avenue filed a missing persons report.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Boston Street reported that their vehicle was sideswiped while parked in front of their home.

6:18 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported at Jen Cor gas station on Ohio 309.

7:39 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported in the area of Richardson Avenue and South Street.

9:23 p.m. — Police issued a citation to a driver for failure to use a child restraint.

Sunday

9:49 a.m. — Police attempted to catch a loose dog in the area of South Street and Dawsett Avenue.

5:03 p.m. — Police were notifed of a theft from a vehicle at Magnolia Terrace on North Market Street.

5:07 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the parking lot of Rite Aid on Harding Way West.

6:45 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute between two individuals in the 600 block of Grove Avenue.

8:13 p.m. — An employee of Burger King on Harding Way West reported a possible drunk driver in their parking lot.

9:30 p.m. — A resident of Third Avenue notified police that they found a bicycle at the intersection of Walnut Street and Third Avenue.