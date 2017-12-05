Galion police reports

Galion Police

Friday

1:41 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported at Powers Reservoir. Subjects were advised of park hours.

11:40 a.m. — A resident of Richardson Ave called to report someone has been looking in the windows of their home.

1:39 p.m. — Caller from N Columbus St notified police that he had paid someone money to paint a house and the person never showed up to do the job.

4:12 p.m. — A resident of Hollywood Dr complained of a barking dog in the vicinity of their home.

4:19 p.m. — Non injury accident reported near McDonald’s on Portland Way North.

4:19 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Gill Ave complained of a barking dog in the area.

4:19 p.m. — Report of two vehicles illegally parked by the Galion Post Office on N Columbus St. Owners were advised vehicles could be towed if not moved.

5:16 p.m. — Caller from Charles St reported that their son will not return a cell phone.

5:23 p.m. — A resident of S Jefferson St reported a domestic dispute.

11:36 p.m. — Caller notified police of a vehicle that was driving erratically headed east on Millsboro Rd.

6:10 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Oak St.

6:15 p.m. — A tenant of an apartment on South St reported the smell of marijuana from the downstairs apartment.

Saturday

12:49 a.m. — Caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked behind the former Eagles building on Harding Way East.

2:21 a.m. — A resident in the 700 block of S Market notified police her juvenile daughter had left home.

2:02 p.m. — Caller from S Jefferson St notified police that someone had tried to break into her garage in the night.

2:53 p.m. — A resident from the area of Allen and Murray Streets reported a woman was walking around looking for her lost cat.

4:35 p.m. — Police were notified of two males in the roadway in the area of East Park.

11:02 p.m. — A male was arrested for disorderly conduct at Z Grogg on Harding Way East.

Sunday

5:51 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported between a male and female subject in the 500 block of S Union St.

9:25 a.m. — Police were notified of a sink hole in the roadway on Portland Way South.

10:58 a.m. — A debit card was found in the ATM at Galion Building and Loan.

11:50 a.m. — A resident of Pershing asked police to come speak to her son.

2:02 p.m. — Caller from N Washington St told police that a bike was found in his back yard.

3:43 p.m. — A Discover credit card was found at Circle K Marathon on East St.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of S Market St reported the possible theft of siding from the home.

7:18 p.m. — Resident of Maple Heights Dr notified police of a dog barking near the rear of their property.

7:30 p.m. — Caller advised police of a reckless driver in the area of Church and Boston Streets.