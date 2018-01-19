Rex Cramer named to board at Galion Building and Loan

GALION — Rex A Cramer, owner and pharmacist at Quay Drugs, has been appointed to the board of directors of Galion Building & Loan Bank. Cramer’s appointment to the board continues a relationship with Quay’s that dates back to 1947 when Quay’s original owner, Matthew W Quay, was appointed to the board of directors and became a vice president as well.

Cramer grew up in Richwood and graduated from North Union High School in 1970. He then graduated from The Ohio State University in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. He worked part time at Quay Drugs while in college and continued to work there until 1977. He briefly worked in several pharmacies in Urbana, Springfield and Marysville before returning to Quay’s as a partner in 1983.

Cramer worked with longtime Galion pharmacist Tom Livingston for 20 years before becoming the sole owner in 2003. Jan. 1, 2018, marked Cramer’s 35th anniversary at Quay’s.

Cramer and his wife, Cheri, have six children and 13 grandchildren who keep them busy. He enjoys boating, driving his Mustang and bird-feeding.

He chose to live in a small community because of the qualities that exist. Cramer believes that Galion Building & Loan exemplifies many of these same qualities. He appreciates the uncomplicated service and friendly staff. Cramer feels honored to join the Board of Directors and hopes to continue the bank’s tradition of being a successful and respected community bank.

Cramer is replacing Director Tom Livingston. Livingston is a long-time Galion resident, pharmacist and former business partner of Rex Cramer. He moved to Galion from Bucyrus, where he was born in 1941. Tom graduated from Galion High School, in the class of 1951.

During the Korean War, he was drafted into the Army and served his country from 1953-1955. Livingston graduated from Ohio Northern University with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1959.

Livingston briefly worked in Barnesville before moving to Mount Vernon to work for Foster’s Pharmacy. During his two years at Fosters, he met his now wife, Barbara. The two were married in May of 1961 and they moved to Galion in 1962 so that he could work for his father, Ralph, at Quay Drug. In 1964 Livingston became a partner/owner at Quays.

He was a board member at the former First National Bank from 1974-1984. During his tenure there, the bank’s president, Chet Zimmerman, became a mentor to Tom. Years later, when Mr. Zimmerman retired from the board of directors at Galion Building & Loan, Livingston took his place. Livingston served as a Director at GB&L from 1992-2017.

During Livingston’s tenure as a board member the bank opened a second office on Bucyrus Road, the lending area for mortgage loans expanded into Richland, Morrow and Marion counties and the use of technology in banking increased greatly.

Livingston retired from his career as a pharmacist in 2003. He enjoys spending time with his family which includes his three children and two grandchildren. He and his wife, Barbara, spend a considerable amount of time at their family cabin on Klinger Lake in Sturgis, Michigan. They particularly enjoy boating and fishing with their grandsons.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_DSC_0264.jpg