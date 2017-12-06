Learn more about downtown Galion revitalization grant today at noon, 5:30 p.m.

Building and business owners encouraged to attend meetings at Galion Public Library or Christ United Methodist Church



GALION — The City of Galion and Experience Galion will conduct two Downtown Revitalization Grant kickoff meetings Wednesday, Dec. 6. Property owners and business owners within the grant target area are encouraged to attend.

Two sessions are planned to accommodate everyone interested:

Noon at Galion Public Library, 123 N. Market St.

5:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 130 E. Walnut St.

The grant target area includes:

Both sides of Harding Way East and West, between Union and Liberty Streets

The east side of North and South Union Street, between Church and Walnut streets

Both sides of North and South Market Street, between Church and Walnut streets

Both sides of North and South Columbus Street, between Church and Walnut streets

The west side of North and South Liberty Street, between Church and Walnut streets

During the meeting, those who attend will learn more about the Downtown Revitalization program and the project application process. Property and business owners will have a chance to meet representatives from the Ohio Regional Development Corporation, which will administer the grant.

Grant funding for projects will be available on a dollar-for-dollar matching basis.

The purpose of the grant is to encourage building improvements in downtown business districts.

Eligible projects include, but are not limited to: Facade improvements, roof replacement, HVAC system repair or upgrade, tuck pointing, window replacement, electrical upgrades, plumbing repairs and handicap accessibility. Monies must be applied within two years.

Thirty-six interest forms from building owners were submitted with the grant application last July. However, all building owners within the target area may apply for project funding even if interest forms were not previously submitted.

Building owners who are unable to attend either meeting should contact the City of Galion at 419-468-1857 for information.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/11/web1_City-of-Galion.jpg

Building, business owners encouraged to attend