New cardiologist joins Avita

ONTARIO — Board-certified cardiologist William Polinski has joined Avita Health System. He has clinics lat 715 Richland Mall in Ontario and 629 N. Sandusky Ave. in Bucyrus.

Dr. Polinski has practiced cardiology in Richland County and the surrounding communities for almost 30 years. He spent the majority of his career in Mansfield, serving patients at Mid-Ohio Heart Clinic.

“It’s a great privilege to have Dr. Polinski on our cardiology team,” said Jerry Morasko, CEO of Avita Health System. “He pioneered the interventional heart program in this area and has a long history of providing exceptional cardiac care to his patients. His dedication to those he serves embodies the values of patient-centered healthcare, which is what we stand for at Avita.”

Dr. Polinski earned his Doctor of Osteopathy from Ohio University. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Doctor’s Hospital and a fellowship in cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic. He is board-certified in both internal medicine and cardiology. Dr. Polinski is also a certified cardiac device specialist (CCDS).

Prior to his medical education and career as a physician, Dr. Polinski earned a master’s degree in exercise physiology, which remains a special interest of his, in addition to heart failure, coronary heart disease, cardiac pacemakers/defibrillators, and sports cardiology.

Dr. Polinski is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology. He is also a member of the American Osteopathic Association, American Heart Association, and Heart Rhythm Society.

To schedule an appointment, call 419-462-4600. For more information on Avita Health System providers, visit www.avitahealth.org.

