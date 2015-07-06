Political briefs – July 6

Political briefs

OFFICIAL: NO MORE IMF MONEY FOR GREECE – Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning issued the following statement in response to Greece’s default on $1.7 billion of International Monetary Fund (IMF) debt, a U.S. taxpayer funded institution:

“The IMF was never supposed to fund developed countries like Greece, Ireland, or Portugal, yet in the financial crisis these three countries have borrowed a whopping $54 billion from it, accounting for 55 percent of all its current outstanding loans. All that time the American people were assured that there was zero risk of default, a façade that has now been exposed as pure vapor with Greece’s $1.7 billion missed payment to the IMF.

“Not one more penny should go to bailing out European socialist governments and the banks that lent them the money. Congress should prohibit the use of any funds created by the $100 billion New Arrangements to Borrow credit line, a 2009 expansion initiated by the Obama administration from being used for any purpose. In addition, it is the duty of Congress to prohibit the use of quota funds to cover any obligations owed by Greece to the IMF — now totaling $23.6 billion.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERS TO USE JULY TO CELEBRATE AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM – A number of leading conservative organizations and elected officials joined together with state and local leaders to use social media throughout the month of July to highlight American exceptionalism.

Watching our President and his party seek to divide, not unify Americans, #AmericaProud is a nationwide coalition effort to bring our divided country together in July to remember what makes America an exceptional nation. President Obama has stated he believes in an America that is self-critical and always changing. He says those who view America as exceptional because of her past are “afraid.” This is no way to describe the millions of Americans who believe in the American idea, including those who have fought and died so that America could remain a beacon of hope to the world. America was founded as a free and independent nation that recognizes the inalienable rights of individuals to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

America does not need to apologize for its character and identity. Our goal is to re-energize and provide hope for mainstream Americans who are demoralized by the erosion of American liberty and constant assault on our core principles. While the progressive left is intent on growing government, eroding man’s natural dignity from God as anchored in the Declaration of Independence, and threatening prosperity and sovereignty, this coalition knows that millions of Americans remain committed to the foundations of American exceptionalism.

BROWN APPLAUDS FDA ADVANCE NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING ON CHILD-RESISTANT PACKAGING, EXPOSURE WARNINGS FOR LIQUID NICOTINE – Following a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement of proposed rulemaking on nicotine exposure warnings and child-resistant packaging for liquid nicotine, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded the agency and pressed it to finalize its pending deeming regulations that would give the agency the same regulatory authority it has over cigarettes to other unregulated tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes and hookah.

“E-cigarettes and liquid nicotine are Big Tobacco’s latest salvo in their efforts to hook a new generation of kids and teens on their products. What’s worse – they market their products to children through appealing flavors while knowing a small amount of liquid nicotine contains enough nicotine to kill four small children. It’s shameful,” said Brown. “This notice of proposed rulemaking is a step in the right direction toward taking the dangers of e-liquids seriously, and I hope that the FDA will take swift action to require child proofing these deadly products in the same way we require childproofing of cleaning solutions and other household products. But the FDA must also help keep these products out of vulnerable hands by immediately finalizing its pending rule to regulate them. Any further delay risks allowing these companies to continue targeting our children.”

The FDA recently announced in the Federal Register an advance notice of proposed rulemaking titled “Nicotine Exposure Warnings and Child-Resistant Packaging for Liquid Nicotine, Nicotine-Containing E-Liquid(s), and Other Tobacco Products.” It seeks public comments that may inform regulatory actions with respect to nicotine exposure warnings and child-resistant packaging for liquid nicotine and nicotine-containing e-liquid used in e-cigarettes.