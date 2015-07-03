News briefs – July 3

News briefs

WOMAN SENTENCED IN FRAUD CASE — Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor announced today that Girard resident Katherine Richards was sentenced on June 22 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to five years of community control (probation) for theft in an insurance fraud case totaling $22,000.

An Ohio Department of Insurance investigation found that Richards lied about receiving Social Security benefits and was collecting disability benefits from an insurance company at the same time. Richards has since returned the stolen money to the insurance company.

“Insurance fraud is a serious crime,” said Taylor, also the Director of the Ohio Department of Insurance. “And we are committed to holding those who commit this crime accountable for their actions.”

Ohioans who suspect insurance fraud or professional misconduct should call the Department’s fraud hotline at 800-686-1527. Insurance fraud information is available at www.insurance.ohio.gov.

ASHLAND TO HONOR SCHRAMM – The Ashbrook Center at Ashland University is hosting an evening to honor Dr. Peter Schramm on Monday, July 6, at the Hugo Young Theatre on the campus of Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.

The occasion will be the re-dedication of the Ashbrook Center’s Library, which the Ashbrook Board is naming in Peter’s honor. Bill Kristol from The Weekly Standard, Jonah Goldberg from National Review, and Larry Arnn from Hillsdale College will be among the speakers who will help us honor Dr. Schramm for all he has done for his friends and students, for Ashbrook, and the cause of American freedom.

And just to make sure the occasion has some of the American soul that Dr. Schramm has helped many to understand and love, a New Orleans style band will play some of his favorite music. Doors will open and music begins at 6 p.m., the program will begin at 7 p.m., and a reception with music will follow.

Dr. Schramm, who is battling an aggressive cancer, has been a great inspiration to many people. Retiring from the position of Executive Director of the Ashbrook Center in 2013, he has continued to teach as professor of political science at Ashland University and hold the positions of Ashbrook Senior Fellow and Director of the Ashbrook Scholar Program. During his tenure, he has educated hundreds of undergraduates, thousands of citizens, tens of thousands of teachers, and, through them, millions of middle and high school students about the enduring principles and practice of free government in the United States.

This event is open to anyone in the community who would like to join in honoring Dr. Schramm for his contributions to the Ashbrook Center, Ashland University and this great nation. Please RSVP online at ashbrook.org/events/schramm or Jen Nixon at 419-289-5411 or jnixon@ashbrook.org.

FESTIVAL PLANNED – The all new Schdedello! Fine Arts and Music Festival will celebrate two days of art, music, food, drink, nature and fun for the whole family on Saturday and Sunday, August 15 and 16 at the beautiful Shedel Arboretum and Gardens in Elmore, Ohio. The 17 acre garden estate featuring stunning Japanese, Rose, Kitchen, Butterfly, Tropical and Bonsai gardens, 15,000 annual flowers exploding in color and two lakes, provides an idyllic backdrop for this one of a kind fine arts and music celebration.

The two day event will present 70 juried fine artists from across the country showing their work on the Grand Lawn along with an exciting eclectic music festival on stage featuring Motown’s own Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, jazz star flutist Alexander Zonjic with special guests Jeff Lorber on keyboard and queen of the blues, Thornetta Davis along with country band favorite Annabelle Road to name a few.

The complete musical line up is rounded out with performances by jazz piano virtuoso Joe McBride, Urban Jazz Coalition, The Infatuations, country-singer JoCaine and Larry Lee and Back in the Day.