This Week In Galion’s History

Galion has a colorful and lengthy past. The events noted in this column are taken from the Galion Inquirer archives from years past. The focus will be items of personal or community interest from 10, 25, 50 and 75 years ago.

The week ending July 1, 2005

Temperatures were in the 90s.

Jefferson Township hoped to work with Sunset Ramblers on zoning and noise issues.

The Galion Chapter of the American Red Cross offered swimming lessons at the Heise Park swimming pool. About 500 children took lessons annually.

Galion City Council hired a billing service for the Utility billing. Smart Bill billing service would bill and collect for the city utilities department.

Lee Spring, Galion Parks Superintendent, was pictured holding a sign that was the beginning marker for the Uptowne Heart Health Walk in Galion.

Kyle Baughn was selected to be the new head coach of the Galion Tigers football team.

The week ending July 1, 1990

In the Classifieds: AKC Registered Chow Pups, shots, wormed, housebroken, $225. And Lost: Persian gray cat. Reward offered.

Crawford County Sheriff’s office employees voted to join the Fraternal Order of Police.

Neal Hornaday returned from a mission trip to the Philippines. While there, Hornaday used his operating room nursing skills to assist with surgeries for poor Filipinos.

Checkers Pizza, 217 Harding Way East, advertised 15 inch 2 item pizza plue 4 Pepsis for only $9.95.

Teachers Darrell Lemke, Julie Hoffman, Cheryl Robenalt and Bob Casey were pictured spending part of their summer painting the middle school hallway.

Dr. John Boyle of Mansfield was found guilty of murdering his wife.

The week ending July 1, 1965

Construction on highway improvements was conducted just south of Galion. The State Highways 288 & 61 intersected with US Route 30 at the triangle that included 4 bridges and wider roadways.

Hot and Humid was the weather forecast – temperatures were near 93 and the humidity was high enough that the weather service issued a severe weather warning. On Tuesday June 29 over an inch of rain fell on Galion.

Winners of the 4th Annual Baton Twirling Contest at Heise Park were pictured: Iris Kay Taylor, Wendi Solinger, Judy Kassouf and Mike Shreider.

Mr. & Mrs. Allen Snyder celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Mr. & Mrs. Ferd Unkrich honeymooned in Bermuda after a beautiful church wedding.

The week ending July 1, 1940

Bruce Stevens Motors, 126 North Washington St, advertised GMC trucks, both gasoline and diesel powered for sale.

An advertisement boasted: Spend Happy Days at Cedar Point on Lake Erie, the finest vacation resort on the Great Lakes.

Junior and Senior baseball league schedules were announced for Heise Park. Games started at 9:30 on Tuesday mornings and each league had 18 games scheduled.

The Galion Tennis Tourney rules were announced. The tournament was held on the new clay surface of the Heise Park courts.

The audience packed into the movie theatre to watch Galion Home Movies from 1940. Many local sites were seen in the films

—-

