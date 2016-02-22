Crestline company hired as the artistic director of the Historic Ohio State Reformatory Haunt

The Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield has hired Hollywood Special FX Director Robert Kurtzman and his team of artists at Creature Corps in Crestline to create an ALL New Halloween Horror Spectacular. Kurtzman’s credits include hundreds of Film & TV shows including Classic Horror Films such as From Dusk Till Dawn, The Green Mile and The Nightmare on Elm Street /Texas Chainsaw/ Halloween/Evil Dead film series.

“We are so excited to unleash our creative forces onto such an iconic site as the Historic Ohio State Reformatory,” Kurtzman said. We are bringing to life all new characters and creature creations with more scares and fantastic visuals. We are going to pull out all the stops to make the 2016 Halloween experience better than ever.”

The new attraction theme is titled Monster Lockdown and is based on a secret society formed in 1964 of monster hunters and occult warriors from around the world.