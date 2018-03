American Red Cross offers First Aid and CPR/AED courses

The American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter is offering the following courses in February.

Adult & Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Feb. 6, 9 a.m.

Marion County Red Cross office 1849 Summerset Drive, Marion

Adult & Pediatric CPR/AED and First Aid; Feb. 27, 9 a.m.

Marion County Red Cross office 1849 Summerset Dr., Marion

Basic Life Support For Healthcare Providers; Feb. 29, 8:30 a.m.

Hancock County Red Cross office 125 Fair St., Findlay

Adult & Pediatric CPR/AED and First Aid; Feb. 29, 1 p.m.

Hancock County Red Cross office 125 Fair St., Findlay

To register for a class or find another class in your area, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcross.org/take-a-class. Advance registration is required.