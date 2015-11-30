The Great Elf Hunt planned in Uptowne Galion as part of Come Home to Galion

The Brush and Palette Art Gallery has arranged for a few elves to hang out in several Uptowne Galion shops and restaurants, Brownella Cottage, and the Gill House 1-4 p.m. Dec. 5. during Come Home to Galion.

The trail begins at Galion Public Library where the first elf is hiding and grade school children can pick up a list of businesses where the rest of elves are taking residence for the afternoon. Each elf has its own unique name.

When a child finds an elf, they write the elf’s name on the list beside the business where the elf was found.

When the child finds eight elves, they take their list to the Brush and Palette Art Gallery, located at 114 Harding Way E. behind Heritage Home Goods, where they will receive a kit for making an elf ornament.

All children who participate in this elf hunt must be accompanied by an adult.

