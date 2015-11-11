Bucyrus police reports – Nov. 10

Nov. 9

9:18am Officers spoke to the parents of two children that accidentally were outside a residence in the 300 block of Wiley St.

9:38am A resident in the 500 block of Rogers St. reported the battery stolen from her vehicle overnight.

10:02am A garage and vehicles were entered in the 400 block of S. Walnut St. Stolen were a GPS and cell phone.

10:06am A resident of Kettle Run, 1780 Whetstone St., reported a ring stolen from an apartment.

10:49am Officers are investigating a report of car batteries stolen out of vehicles in the 300 block of E. Charles St.

12:15pm A false alarm was received in the 700 block of Arrowhead Dr.

1:21pm A Mongoose bike was found abandoned near Harmon Park in the 600 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

4:25pm A resident in the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue reported that someone stole her laptop computer. It was found to have been hidden by another family member.

4:31pm Officers made a DV release notification in the 100 block of E. Liberty Street.

4:42pm A syringe found in the 1000 block of E. Mansfield Street was turned over to officers for disposal.

5:18pm A resident in the 1000 block of E. Mansfield Street reported finding pills and drug paraphernalia in her yard.

5:25pm A false alarm in the 1200 block of E. Mansfield St. was investigated.

5:56pm A resident in the 600 block of Earl Street reported receiving threats of assault from someone he knows.

6:17pm A traffic warning was issued in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Avenue.

6:52pm A traffic warning was issued in the area of E. Mansfield and Whetstone Street.

7:48pm Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Marion Rd. David LaRue, 33, was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication. He was issued a minor misdemeanor citation and transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held until sober.

8:24pm A parking complaint in the 400 block of E. Charles Street was resolved with the vehicle being moved.

9:03pm A report of a suspicious person in the area of Waterford Glen was investigated.

9:33pm A parking complaint in the 400 block of Norton Way was resolved.

11:13pm A 9-1-1 hang up call from the 1400 block of Hopley Avenue was investigated. There was found to be no emergency.

11:55pm A traffic citation for Driving Under Suspension was issued in the 200 block of W. Mary Street.

Nov. 10

12:23am A traffic warning was issued in the area of E. Southern and Hopley Avenue.

12:31am A traffic warning was issued on the E. Mary Street extension.

12:31am A traffic warning was issued in the area of Southern and Robinhood Drive.

12:35am A report of a possible intoxicated driver coming into town on W. Mansfield Street was investigated. No vehicle matching the description was located in the area.

1:17am A traffic citation for Driving Under Suspension was issued in the 600 block of S. Sandusky Avenue.

Bucyrus Police http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2015/11/web1_Bucyrus_PD_Schield6.jpg Bucyrus Police