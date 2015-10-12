Four arrested in Bucyrus on counterfeit money charges

Four Detroit, Mich. residents were arrested early Saturday morning after police said one of them tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at the Bucyrus Walmart.

According to reports, the suspects were stopped on East Mansfield Street near U.S. 30 and were apprehended with many suspected counterfeit $100 bills a large amount of cash and pre-paid cards related to the passing of counterfeit money.

Police said the suspects are being investigated for a series of complaints of the use of counterfeit money in recent days in other communities along the I-75 and US-23 corridor, including Upper Sandusky.

Other agencies are being contacted and among them are; Whitehall, Westerville, Huber Heights, Moraine, and Bryan, Ohio. The incident remains under investigation and two adult males and two adult females are being held at the Crawford County Justice Center.

