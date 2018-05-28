Galion news briefs: Hall of fame nominations, art show entrants needed, SWCD photo contest and more

Galion hall of fame nominations due June 1

Galion — The Connections Hall of Fame Committee will accept nominations for the 2018 Hall of Fame class through June 1, 2018. This year’s class will be inducted during the Connections Weekend activities Saturday, Oct. 13.

To nominate an alumnus or retired staff member for the Hall of Fame, nomination forms must be completed with basic information about the candidate and the reason for their nomination. Full biographic information can be completed after the submission date.

Nomination forms are available online at www.galionalumni.com or at the Galion City School District Board of Education offices. All nomination forms must be submitted by June 1. Please contact Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs at 419-468-3432 or grubbs.james@galionschools.org with questions about the nomination process.

Crawford SWCD photo contest has started

BUCYRUS — Do you have an eye for the beauty of Crawford County? The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District is excited to bring back the photo contest, “Crawford’s Charm.” This contest is for amateur photographers, and the photos must be taken within the county. We have five categories this year: Backyard Conservation, Wildlife, Farm/Rural Life, Forestry and Crops

Photos and entry forms will be accepted through July 27. Only printed photos, between the size of 4×6 inches and 8-10 inches will be accepted. No digital files will be accepted. Category winners will be picked by staff, and then the winning photos will be judged at the Crawford SWCD annual meeting Aug. 30, to determine the grand prize winner. Category winners get $25, and the grand prize winner will win an additional $25. For rules, entry forms, and more information, visit www.crawfordswcd.org , call 419-562-8280, ext. 3, or stop by the office at 3111 Ohio 98, Bucyrus.

Entries sought for ‘America the Beautiful’ art show

GALION — The Brush and Palette Art Gallery invites area artists, ages 6 and older, to enter artwork at their next open show titled ” America the Beautiful.” Entries may be brought to the gallery, 114 Harding Way East (rear), from 1-4 p.m. on May 29-31, or by making special arrangements. The show is June 2-28. A special open house/artist reception house is 2-4 p.m. on June 3. Up to two pieces of two dimensional artwork ( paintings, drawings, collages, etc) that are framed and wall ready (wired) and no larger than 16×20 inches may be entered. It costs $5 an entry. All art works must be originals, and be the artist’s interpretation of any part of the song “America the Beautiful” (“family friendly” please).

For a complete guideline prospectus, please visit the gallery Tuesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit the gallery’s Facebook page or call 419-468-5965.

Men’s Community Breakfast is June 13 in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Zane Gross, president and CEO of Wenco Franchises, which operates 63 Wendy’s restaurants, will be the guest speaker for the June 13 Men’s Community Breakfast in Bucyrus. Despite the name, the breakfast also is open to women. It starts at 7 a.m. at Bucyrus Community Hospital Cafeteria.

Metzger Marsh Wildlife Area road closed

FINDLAY – The road to Metzger Marsh Wildlife Area is closed until further notice due to high water damage, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The road on Metzger Marsh Wildlife Area, located in Lucas County, was damaged by high water in recent storms and is unsafe for car traffic, but is accessible by foot. The road will be closed from the boat ramp to the pier, however the boat ramp will remain open. The time frame for repairs is uncertain. Metzger Marsh Wildlife Area is located off Bono Road in Curtice, OH 43412. For more information, please call the District Two Wildlife Officer at 419-424-5000.

Bird watchers and outdoor enthusiasts are also reminded the entrance road to Magee Marsh Wildlife Area will be closed from June 1 to September 1 for bridge replacements. During this time the wildlife area and the Sportsman’s Migratory Bird Center will not be accessible; however, access to Black Swamp Bird Observatory will not be affected. For updated information about the closure, call 419-898-0960, ext. 42.

Spring flower show soon at Kingwood Center

MANSFIELD — Kingwood Center Gardens’ 2018 Spring Flower Show is Saturday, June 9 2-5 p.m. and Sunday, June 10t from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Show off your garden for the trained judges and enjoy the friendly competition. All are welcome to submit entries for any division. Submissions must be made Saturday, June 9 between 8-11 a.m. Kingwood’s Spring Flower Show booklet and entry cards are available at the admissions booth and the greenhouse. For more information, visit www.kingwoodcenter.org.

Wildlife watchers should report wild turkey, ruffed grouse

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources want public participating in surveying wild turkeys and ruffed grouse by reporting sightings of these two species. Every year, the ODNR Division of Wildlife conducts a turkey and grouse brood survey to estimate population growth. The brood survey relies on the public to report observations of all wild turkeys and ruffed grouse seen during May, June, July and August. Wildlife watchers and hunters can report observations at the new Wildlife Species Sighting webpage at wildohio.gov.

Information submitted to the brood survey helps to predict future population changes and guide wild turkey management in the state. More than 2,800 turkeys were reported during the 2017 survey time frame, with an average of 1.8 young turkeys (poults) per adult hen turkey. This average was below the long-term average of 2.4 poults per adult hen. State and county population information is available online at wildohio.gov. Biologists began tracking summer observations of wild turkeys in 1962. Ruffed grouse were added to the survey in 1999.