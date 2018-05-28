Galion Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. today; Program 11 a.m at Fairview Cemetery

GALION — Today is Memorial Day. Previously known as Decoration Day, it commemorates men and women who died in military service for the United States. Memorial Day started as an event to honor Union soldiers who had died during the American Civil War. It was inspired by the way people in the Southern states honored their dead. After World War I, it was extended to include all men and women who died in any war or military action.

Galion’s traditional parade kicks off at 10 a.m. There will be a short service at the city building a few minutes after the parade begin, and then the parade will continue to Fairview Cemetery for a memorial service. Veteran Mike Mateer, of American Legion Scarbrough Post 243, is this year’s speaker.