Galion Middle School receives state Momentum Award

GALION — The Galion Middle School has received a 2017 Momentum Award from the Ohio Department of Education. The middle school was one of 219 schools selected out of more than 3,000 statewide to receive this award.

The Momentum Award is presented by the State Board of Education and recognizes schools for exceeding expectations in student growth for the year.

“The Momentum Award from the Ohio Department of Education is a wonderful distinction for Galion and the school community,” said Galion Middle School Principal Joe Morabito,. “The students and staff work hard each day to create a cohesive learning environment. Our parents and community members are extremely supportive and helpful throughout the school year to form a great partnership.”

Galion Middle School received an A on the state report card in four areas of achievement designated by the Ohio Department of Education, including Overall Achievement, Gifted, Students in the Lowest 20% of Achievement and Students with Disabilities.

“I am very proud of the administration, staff, and students for earning this state-level award,” Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs said. “This is not only a positive reflection of the work being done inside the Middle School, it also shows that our families are working diligently to help their children reach a higher level of academic achievement. Great things are happening in Galion. It’s a great day to be a Tiger!”