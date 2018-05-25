Galion High School graduation set for June 1

GALION — The 2018 graduating class of Galion High School will receive their diplomas in the High School gymnasium at 6 p.m. Friday, June 1, 2018. A total of 101 Galion seniors will be moving on to the next stage of their lives.

“We are very proud of the many outstanding achievements of our graduating seniors,” said High School Principal Ron Williams. “These students have shared their time and talents and have left an indelible mark on our school and the district.”

A select group of students receiving special recognition will be those who qualify to receive the Ohio Department of Education Honors Diploma. In order to receive this high-level diploma, students must meet seven of the eight following requirements: four units of English, four units of college preparatory math, four units of science, including physics and chemistry, four units of social studies, three units of the same foreign language; or two units each of two languages, one unit of fine arts, a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, 27 on the ACT or 1210 on the SAT.

“Graduation is an exciting time for students, parents and our entire school district,” said Superintendent Jim Grubbs. “We could not be prouder of this group of seniors for the leadership they have displayed throughout their careers, and the lasting impact they have had on the entire Galion City School District. I want to personally congratulate each member of this graduating class and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

The graduation ceremony will be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page by clicking on this link, http://bit.ly/2ITEQlu, and subscribing to the page. Please contact Ron Williams at 419-468-6500 for additional information.