Karlie Kurtzman is May Student of the Month at Colonel Crawford

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Lions Club Student of the Month for May is Karlie Kurtzman. She is a graduating senior and the daughter of Steve and Melissa Kurtzman. Karlie has earned four academic letters and is president of the National Honor Society. Miss Kurtzman is a member of Student Council, Younglife, and LEO Club, where she serves as treasurer. She has participated in many service activities through all these groups.

Karlie was a four-year volleyball team member and captain. She also was a two-year swim team participant. Currently, Kurtzman is captain of the C.C. softball team. She has received numerous awards in all these sports activities as well as earning the Scholar Athlete Award for the past four years.

Karlie plans to attend Kent State University in the fall where she will pursue a nursing degree.

Miss Kurtzman, her father, and grandmother, Marge Kurtzman, were all guests of the Colonel Crawford Lions Club at their May dinner meeting. Karlie received a commemorative certificate and a check for fifty dollars.

