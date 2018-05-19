Galion woman gets three years in prison for violating community control rules

BUCYRUS — After Common Pleas Court Judge Sean Leuthold declared he had done everything possible to help a Galion woman, he sadly sent her to prison. Keelie Moyer, 28, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to violating the terms of her community control.

Moyer was on community control after being found guilty of drug trafficking. According to Probation Officer Eric Bohach, Moyer Moyer failed to report her residence and employment, associated with a known felon, and tested positive for THC and alcohol.

“I’m gonna go out on a limb here and tell you that (the known felon) has probably found another woman,” Leuthold said. “He has put you in prison and he’s out there walking around and probably had you replaced immediately after you were arrested.”

“I don’t care,” Moyer said.

“You’d better care because you’re going to prison because of him,” Leuthold said. “He’s free. You’re going to prison. These guys use you and they don’t care about you. The people sitting in this courtroom who have tried to help you care more about you than (he) does.”

Also this week, a Galion man was sentenced to a community-based correction facility located in Tiffin during an appearance this week in front of Crawford County Common Pleas Court Judge Sean Leuthold.

Steven Beale pleaded guilty to violating the terms of his community control after being charged with driving under the influence. Rather than sending Beale to prison, Leuthold sent Beale to a facility that could directly address his alcoholism.

Leuthold credited probation officer Mark Alspach for working hard to get Beale accepted into the programin Tiffin. But Leuthold also was stern with Beale about this being his last opportunity to get sober.

“This is not what I’d call a wake-up call, but rather a bullhorn blaring in your ear call to tell you grow up, be a man and get your life back,” the judge said.

He also warned Beale that if he “blows this chance,” he will end up in prison.

In other court action, Tyler Sims, 25, of Galion, will spend the next eight months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of drugs. He was represented by attorney Brad Starkey. Sims will forfeit all drug-related property to the Galion Police Department.

Zachary Strickland, 23, of Galion, was sentenced to twelve months in prison after he pleaded guilty to violating his community control. In January, Strickland changed his address without permission of his probation officer, failed to pay any money on the $5,660 restitution he owed, and tested positive for cocaine and marijuana during a random drug screening in March.

Norma Nichols, 63, of Crestline, was placed in the prosecutor’s diversion program after she pleaded guilty one count of theft. Leuthold noted that Nichols had serious health issues including multiple sclerosis and had not been taking her medication as prescribed when the incident occurred.

“I think you’ve learned your lesson. But know this; you can’t quit taking your medication and then blame your bad behavior on the fact that you weren’t on your medication. These are the kinds of situations the program was created to address,” Leuthold said.

Nichols was ordered to pay the costs for the program and restitution in the amount of $2,100.83 to the victim.

Also, Rebecca Wade, 45, of Crestline, was permitted into the prosecutor’s intervention in lieu of conviction program. Wade faces as many as 12 months in prison for possession of drugs. If she completes the program, her felony charge will be dismissed. She must forfeit all drug-related property to the Galion Police Department.

Chet Mullins, 49, of Crestline, made his first appearance in court since being indicted on three felony charges. He is accused of allowing his residence in Crestline to be used in the commission of trafficking drugs, specifically, heroin and fentanyl. He faces 36 months in prison. Mullins was represented in court by his attorney, Adam Stone, who entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Mullins.

Stone successfully argued the need for a personal recognizance bond in the case, based on Mullins’ health issues.

“I would normally set bond between $100,000 to $200,000, however, Mr. Mullins’ health issues are grave,” Leuthold said. “I don’t think this would be fair to Mr. Mullins or the jail.”

Richard Austin, 47, of Tiro, was charged with violating the terms of his community control. According to probation officer Stalter, Austin tested positive for THC, meth, and amphetamines during a drug screening May 9.

Leuthold entered a not guilty plea on Austin’s behalf and appointed attorney Andy Motter to represent him. Bond was set at $100,000.

John Spears, 40, also was accused of violating his community control. Spears had been granted judicial release in February after serving several years for drug trafficking. Spears was charged with two counts of assault and one count of resisting arrest after incidents on May 13. Bond was set at $100,000 and attorney Jeffrey Stoll was appointed to represent Spears.

Seth Horsley, 26 of Bucyrus, was sentenced to nine months in prison after jumping bail. He was captured after a warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing. In a plea agreement, Horsley agreed to spend the next nine months in prison.

Dakota Matthews, 18, of Bucyrus, will spend five years on community control after he was bound over from Juvenile Court to be tried as an adult. Matthews appeared in court to sign a Bill of Information, waiving his right to have charges brought against him through the Grand Jury process and agreed to a plea deal.

If he fails to complete community control successfully, Matthews faces up to 18 months in prison.

