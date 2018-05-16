Two arrested, meth confiscated at Boyd Boulevard residence in Galion

GALION — Two Galion residents were arrested Monday afternoon and charged with possession of methamphetatimes after a search warrand was served at a Boyd Boulevard residence.

The Galion Police Department, along with the Crawford County Special Response Team, searched the house at 710 Boyd Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Arrested were Kevin A. Gibson and Christian G. Symsick, who lived at the residence.

Gibson, 37, was arrested on charges with possession of methamphetamines, a second-degree felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Symsick, 36, was arrested on charges with possession of methamphetamines, a third-degree felony.

“These arrests were a culmination of an investigation of information developed through several sources,” said Galion Police Chief Brian Saterfield. “This is another case of joint cooperation between Crawford County Law Enforcement to combat the drug issues in our County.”

During the search, the result of an extensive drug investigation, officers seized approximately 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a firearm, drug paraphernalia and some cash.

Gibson and Symsick were jailed at the Crawford County Justice pending the filing of formal charges.

