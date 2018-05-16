Galion’s 2018 clean-up day is June 9

GALION — The City of Galion will have a community cleanup day on Saturday, June 9.

The details for this year’s event have changed.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be dumpsters set up in the parking lot across from the Galion Fire Department on Liberty Street. Galion residents may dispose of household trash and tires. There is a limit of 10 tires per vehicle and please remove rims.

Be prepared to unload your vehicle — but assistance will be available to the elderly and disabled. The drop-off site is available only to City of Galion residents, and driver’s licenses will be checked.

Please note there will NOT be a curbside pickup offered this year as there has been in the past. Residents will need to haul material to the drop-off site

Materials that will not be accepted include: mattresses, hazardous waste, appliances electronics, and construction waste. Yard waste will also not be accepted on that day. The Taylor Road Composting Facility will be open on its regularly scheduled weekend, June 18 and 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the City of Galion at 419-468-1857. The 2018 Community Clean Up Day is funded in part by the Galion City Health Department through an Ohio EPA Mosquito Control Grant.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_trash-day.jpg