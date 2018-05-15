Craig Taylor poker run Saturday; Registration starts 10 a.m. in Galion

GALION — The fourth annual United Strengths Poker Run, in memory of Galion’s Craig Taylor, is Saturday, May 19.

This is a rain or shine event, so don’t let a spotty weather forecast scare you away from this popular fundraiser that helps to support the DARE program to resist drugs and violence.

The Galion Police Department made 28-year-old Craig Taylor (Farrow) an honorary officer on March 12, 2014. Craig had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and his life-long dream was to be a police officer. Craig died April 6, 2014.

The Galion, Ohio Charter of the League of Riders Motorcycle Club, along with the Galion Police Department and the Mansfield Police Department DARE unit will come together as United Strengths in an effort to make a difference in their communities.

Registration begins a 10 a.m. Kickstands up at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 for riders and $5 for passengers.

A poker run is an event where participants, usually using motorcycles — and other vehicles — must visit five to seven checkpoints, drawing a playing card at each one. The object is to combine those players cards to have the best poker hand at the end of the run.

Saturday’s event starts at the Galion Owl’s Club, 239 Harding Way East in Galion, next to the League of Riders Motorcycle Club.

Bikes, trikes, cars, trucks and anything else is welcome. There will be food, drinks raffles, prizes and a 50/50 drawing.

The proceeds — all 100 percent of them — will go to the Galion Police Department and the Mansfield Police Department DARE unit. For more information, call 419-543-5970.