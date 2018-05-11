Oakstone Landscape lends expertise to Galion City Schools campus

GALION — Oakstone Landscape, a locally-owned family business in Galion, recently donated its expertise to plant four new trees throughout the Galion City Schools campus.

The effort was part of the Earth Day celebration.

The idea of donating and planting trees on the district’s campus has been a dream of Oakstone Landscape owner Ben Perkins since he started his business nearly 11 years ago.

“It’s important to me to make sure future generations understand the vital role trees play in our daily lives,” he said. “It was also important for me to show Galion students that local businesses support their local school district.”

Perkins’ Oakstone Landscape wasn’t the only local business or individual involved in planting the Red Sunset Maple and Red Oak trees on the school property.

Locally-owned Galion businesses Flick Packaging and H&K Watkins, along with City of Galion First Ward Councilman Bill Comerford, provided donations to help purchase the trees.

“This was a no-brainer for our company to support Ben’s project,” Flick Packaging co-owner Erik Flick said. “Oakstone Landscape is a fantastic local business and I’m proud to have my company affiliated with this very worthy venture.”

Councilman Comerford, a longtime friend of Perkins, contributed to show the Galion students the importance of supporting local businesses.

“We have a great small business community in Galion that is incredibly diverse and starting to thrive,” said Comerford. “When I heard about Ben’s idea, I immediately jumped on board to support my friend and his business.”

Heath and Kelli Watkins are no strangers when it comes to supporting local businesses and the schools in Galion. The couple knew they had to be involved as soon as they heard about the idea.

“I make no bones about my affinity for my alma mater,” Heath said. “Supporting a local business and the Galion City Schools is a perfect match for our family, and I’m proud to be able to help!”

Three of the four trees are located near the Intermediate School along the access road behind the High School and Middle School. The fourth tree is located near the Primary School playground.

“The Galion community is incredibly generous to our students, staff and school district,” Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs said. “I want to thank Ben, Erik, Heath and Kelli and Councilman Comerford for supporting Ben’s vision to help extend the educational opportunities beyond the walls of our school buildings.”

